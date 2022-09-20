Get Organized With The 10 Best Smart Wallets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The best men’s wallets are practical, but smart wallets take the utility of a wallet to another level. A smart wallet is designed to make life easier by cutting down bulk while maximizing storage space. Much like smart home tech, the best smart wallets exist to optimize the little things. And while some of our favorite options have slots for tech like Bluetooth trackers, others are simply leather wallets with smartly designed pockets for slim yet spacious storage. Smart wallets are a broad category, but all of our picks go beyond the basic billfold.

If you’re the type to frequently misplace your wallet, you might want an option from Nomad or Ekster. These brands make wallets compatible with Apple’s Airtag, so you can quickly locate your wallet from your phone (hint, it’s under the couch cushions). Alternatively, you can get a MagSafe cardholder wallet that will attach directly to your phone, since we’re willing to bet you bring your phone everywhere you go. If you’d rather keep your phone and wallet separate, brands like Bellroy and The Ridge specialize in making slim wallets that hold a lot of cards, without adding bulk to your pockets.

One bit of tech people frequently seek out in wallets is RFID blocking. This tech is designed to prevent digital pickpocketing, or the use of a skimming device to collect your data remotely. In researching this tech, we found that every major publication and resource agreed that RFID-blocking wallets are unnecessary. It won’t hurt to have it, especially since many wallets are RFID-blocking as a standard feature, including many wallets on this list. But if you find a wallet you like without RFID blocking, we don’t think you should let that stop you from buying it. Likewise, we don’t think you should pay extra for it.

So whether you have a lot of cards and cash or are more of a minimalist, the best smart wallets will help you stay organized. Read on for our top picks for the best smart wallets for men.

1. Bellroy Note Sleeve

BEST OVERALL

On its surface, Bellroy’s Note sleeve has a basic bifold design, but it’s packed with helpful features for keeping your cash and cards organized. The inside of the wallet has three main pockets for quick access to your essential cards, and there’s a pull tab that can be used to store your less-used cards. The cash sleeve has a hidden coin pocket and an additional sleeve for business cards, receipts, insurance cards or other thin paper cards.

Related: Bellroy Wallet Review

Courtesy of Bellroy

2. Nomad Card Wallet Plus

RUNNER UP

Are you the type of person that would lose your head if it wasn’t attached to your shoulders? If so, Nomad has the smart wallet for you. Integrated with Tile for tracking, the Nomad Card Wallet Plus is one wallet you won’t have to worry about misplacing. Even with Tile and seven cards (it can hold up to 12 plus cash, or 16 without), the wallet still stays remarkably thin. And the Horween leather looks even more distinct after it starts to become weathered, like a pair of Chucks or a Fender Stratocaster. It’s built to last, especially since you probably won’t lose this smart wallet. You have to pay extra for the Tile, but it’s worth the one-time cost for permanent peace of mind.

Courtesy of Nomad

3. Ridge Smart Wallet

BEST METAL WALLET

The Ridge smart wallet slims down and protects all the contents in your pocket. You can pack 12 cards into the wallet, making for a unique style statement. An external clip allows you to store anything that won’t fit in the wallet. And Ridge is so confident that the company backs the wallet with a lifetime guarantee. This very well might be the last wallet you ever buy.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet Card Holder

BEST PHONE WALLET

Spigen makes great smartphone accessories for Apple and Samsung users, and this card holder is a great option for the iPhone. It uses Apple’s MagSafe tech, which attaches to your phone’s back using magnets. The sleeve has multiple holes to make it easy to push your card out using your thumb. The only drawback is that this cardholder can only accommodate a couple of cards.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Buffway Slim Minimalist Wallet

BEST BUDGET

With over 65,000 user ratings, 92% of which are four- and five-star reviews on Amazon, the Buffway Slim Minimalist Wallet is a safe and affordable bet for a slim smart wallet. The notch on the front pocket makes for easy accessibility to your most used cards, all while keeping up to eight cards under 0.45-inches thick. This is a smart choice for a smart wallet.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Bellroy Flip Case

BEST HARDHSELL WALLET

This case is a more sleek version of hardshell aluminum wallets; it’s made from plastic with a leather exterior for a smooth, luxurious feeling. The case opens using a magnetic latch, and it can store up to 8 cards and folded bills. It opens on both sides, with one side allowing for quick access to your most used cards, and the other side allowing you to stash your less used cards and folded up bills.

Courtesy of Bellroy

7. Ekster Airtag Wallet

BEST STORAGE

Ekster’s cleverly designed wallet uses a latch that releases your cards for quick access. The wallet also has a slot specifically designed for AirTags, making it easy to keep track of your wallet if you’re prone to losing it. It’s worth noting that an AirTag itself is not included.

Courtesy of Ekster

8. Thread Wallets Slim Minimalist Wallet

MOST UNIQUE

The Thread Wallets Slim Minimalist Wallet can hold up to eight cards and cash, but it functions much better with just a few cards and cash. If you do need to fill it though, you’ll be able to use the unique (and super convenient) stretch pocket, which also features a cool striped design.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Flipside 4 Wallet

MOST PROTECTION

Rugged is putting it lightly. The Flipside 4 Wallet will protect your cards from scratches, bending and getting lost. The case locks shut when closed and is popped open with a push of a button, keeping up to 10 bills and eight cards completely protected. This wallet is a great choice for the active outdoor adventurer.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Vaultskin Chelsea Slim Card Sleeve

SLIMMEST

Even when packed with up to 10 cars and cash, the Vaultskin Chelsea Slim Card Sleeve remains thin. This British-designed wallet looks amazing, and comes in a variety of colors. Smart straps make it easy to access all of your cards, even when your wallet is full. It’s slim, sleek and affordable.

Courtesy of Amazon

The 25 Most Important EDC Accessories Every Dude Should Have on Him in 2022