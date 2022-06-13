These Are the Absolute Best Smartphones To Buy in 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

In 2022, there are more smartphones than ever, which can make it even more challenging to determine which ones are the absolute best of the best. Investing in a smartphone still costs a lot of money, so it’s critically important to figure out which will be the best for you and your needs.

They also cover the gamut, ranging from affordable models that are easy on the pockets, to drool-worthy flagships showing off the incredible range of today’s technology. There are even innovations such as foldable smartphones, that are transforming the phone’s utility. Luckily for you, SPY determined the overall best smartphones of 2022 to make the selection process a little easier.

The Best Smartphones At a Glance

1. Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra — $999.99 at Amazon

2. Runner Up: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max — $1,099.00 at Amazon

3. Best Camera Phone: Google Pixel 6 Pro — $899.99 at Amazon

4. Best Mid-Range Phone: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — $599.99 at Amazon

5. Best Value: Apple iPhone SE (2022) — $429.99 at Amazon

6. Best Gaming Phone: Red Magic 7 Pro — $899.99 at Amazon

7. Best Battery Phone: OnePlus 10 Pro — $889.00 at Amazon

8. Best Rugged Phone: AGM Glory G1S — $699.99 at Amazon

9. Best Entry-Level Phone: TCL Stylus 5G — $269.99 at Metro

10. Best Thin Design: Motorola Edge+ 5G — $999.99 at Motorola

11. Best Foldable Phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $849.99 at Amazon

John Velasco | SPY

SPY Smartphones Reviews: Comparing the Best Smartphones of 2022

You’re probably familiar with many of the phones on our list. Companies like Apple, Samsung, and Motorola are all well established in the mobile space, but we made sure to check out and test devices from other manufacturers. We also specifically looked at models that were released in the last year.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Power users who want it for productivity, gaming and capturing memories.

Why We Chose It: Nothing else comes close to matching its utility, features and performance.

Full Review: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

John Velasco | SPY

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is without question the best smartphone of 2022. It narrowly edged out its main rival, the iPhone 13 Pro Max, mainly because of its class-leading 10x optical zoom lenses. When it comes to capturing photos and videos, the Galaxy S22 Ultra has every angle covered with its quadruple camera system, complete with a 100x hybrid zoom that gets you closer to your subjects than ever before. We even had a professional photographer capture some stunning images with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It’s also one of the few smartphones that’s accompanied by a stylus, the S Pen, which is handy for jotting down notes and drawing. What we’re most astounded by is that you can connect a monitor, keyboard and mouse to the Galaxy S22 Ultra and have access to a true desktop experience courtesy of Samsung DeX. Seriously, it’s amazing you get this kind of power in something that fits in your pocket. We were also impressed by the screen’s peak brightness output, measuring in at over 1,000 lux in our testing.

Pros:

Beautiful design

Excellent cameras

Added utility with S Pen

Desktop experience with DeX

Cons:

Pricey

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

RUNNER UP

Best For: Just about anyone who wants a reliable phone.

Why We Chose It: Gorgeous design paired with iOS’ ease of use makes it another all-around contender to consider.

John Velasco | SPY

There’s no denying that Apple still rules the smartphone space with its line of iPhones. Out of the bunch, the iPhone 13 Pro Max stands out for its longer battery life and bigger screen. You’re paying the extra cost because of those two reasons over its smaller sibling in the iPhone 13 Pro.

Regardless, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a phone that gets the job done. Apple’s iOS experience is simple, minimalist and intuitive enough for anyone to pick up and start using. Adding to the package are the excellent triple cameras on the back of the phone, offering crisp portrait shots that have just enough of that out-of-focus effect to the background.

It’s also the phone that has the most accessories, including a slew of cool MagSafe accessories such as battery packs, cases and even wallets. You’d be surprised by what the best iPhone accessories have to offer.

Pros:

Intuitive interface

Captures crisp portraits

Many compatible accessories to use

Premium design

Cons:

It’s a big phone to handle

Google Pixel 6 Pro

BEST CAMERA PHONE

Best For: Serial photography snappers who want excellent results with cool editing features.

Why We Chose It: Because no other phone offers free cloud storage for photos and video.

John Velasco | SPY

One look at the Google Pixel 6 Pro and you know it means business with its trio of cameras. In addition to covering the complete range, we really love the Pixel 6 Pro for its post processing magic that enhances the photos we captured. The dynamic range is outstanding on this smartphone because it balances out the shadows and highlights, all while boosting the colors and contrast to deliver stunning shots.

However, the biggest reason we love the Google Pixel 6 Pro is because you get free cloud storage courtesy of Google Photos. That way, all of your photos will stay preserved and you can even relive some of those memories with the highlights feature of Google Photos. With other phones, you’re forced to pay for a subscription for cloud storage, but not with the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Just be sure to pick up a handy camera cover case.

Pros:

Google Photos free cloud storage

Fluid performance

Stock Android experience

Amazing dynamic range

Cons:

Glass strip over cameras is fragile

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

BEST MID-RANGE PHONE

Best For: Shoppers who want a solid phone without draining their pockets.

Why We Chose It: When it comes to striking a balance between performance, price and features, this one hits all the check marks.

Full Review: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

John Velasco | SPY

We all know that it’s a costly investment trying to pick up any of the three phones in the Galaxy S22 line, which is why the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the mid-range phone that balances things out. You’re still getting a beautifully designed smartphone, which we mentioned in our review because of its ability to stay clean looking with its matte-like rear casing.

Beyond that, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE still packs flagship features such as a triple camera that we loved using to capture product photos for our Soundcore Frames review. Its 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED display was also something we fell in love with because the 120Hz refresh rate made motion extra fluid.

Pros:

Matte finish casing

Brilliant looking AMOLED display

Versatile triple cameras

Cons:

Soft looking photos under low light

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

BEST VALUE

Best For: Budget spenders who want to get the most out of their phone while spending very little.

Why We Chose It: You wouldn’t believe what a phone under $430 could do, but the iPhone SE proves that a no-compromise phone can still be achieved at a budget cost.

Read more: Apple iPhone SE Reigns Supreme in the Budget Space

John Velasco | SPY

Not everyone needs a mid-range or flagship phone. They could be content with something simpler, which is why the Apple iPhone SE (2022) exists. First of all, can we talk about how it’s one of the smaller, more compact smartphones out there? With its 4.7-inch Retina HD Display, it’s the only phone in our list that can be easily handled one-handed.

Don’t let its single rear camera fool you, especially when just about every phone is packing two or three cameras. You’d be surprised by what it can produce, including those out-of-focus backgrounds when capturing portrait photos. And finally, we can’t neglect to mention how smoothly it runs. Sure, it’s not as buttery fluid as the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s performance, but it has the power to accomplish most daily tasks. We were impressed by how Apple improved it over its predecessor.

Pros:

Compact size

Affordable cost

Smooth performance

Cons:

Packs only a single rear camera

Red Magic 7 Pro

BEST GAMING PHONE

Best For: Gamers who crave a fluid performance that won’t break up the action.

Why We Chose It: Not only is it serious in the specs department, but it’s designed intelligently for optimum gaming results.

John Velasco | SPY

Every flagship smartphone is a worthy gaming phone, but Red Magic 7 Pro establishes itself as a true gaming phone because it’s accompanied by features and specs that serious gamers crave. For starters, it features an active cooling system that leverages a built-in Turbofan that spins at 20,000 RPM to remove heat and keep the phone cool. It’s packing the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform to keep up with all the gaming action, while the display’s 960Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate ensures that latency is at a minimum.

Completing the experience are the dual shoulder triggers that are perfect for first person shooters, as well as the included 65W GaN fast charger to make sure that it won’t take long for the phone to recharge.

Pros:

Great for gaming

Built-in fans keeps it cool

Useful shoulder triggers

Cons:

Soft photos with front camera

OnePlus 10 Pro

BEST BATTERY

Best For: On-the-go users who can get a good charge without being tied down for long.

Why We Chose It: Thanks to its 65W charger, it can go from 1% to 100% in 60 minutes.

Full Review: OnePlus 10 Pro

John Velasco | SPY

While having a long battery life is useful, it’s also equally handy to have a phone that can recharge to a fair level very quickly. That’s exactly what you’ll get with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which amazed us for its speedy 65W wired charging ability. We found its 5,000 mAh battery delivered better than average results, but we found it more handy that it managed to charge from 1% to 10% with 5 minutes of charging.

Much like its rivals, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship smartphone that can tangle with some of the best in the category. We were smitten by its design, which we feel is one of the more underrated designs because it’s slim, easy to hold with one hand and has that soft touch matte feel with the Volcanic Black version. And yes, we were impressed at how the photos captured by its Hasseblad camera system could reveal more details when they were edited in post.

Pros:

Super fast recharging

Soft touch feel with casing

Cons:

No water-resistant design

AGM Glory G1S

BEST RUGGED PHONE

Best For: Workers who need a phone that can withstand the elements.

Why We Chose It: Bumps and drops won’t impact how it operates, plus it has a handy infrared camera for added utility.

Nowadays, you’ll find that most high-end smartphones have water and dust resistant constructions, but they pale in comparison to the rugged design of the AGM Glory G1S. One look at its design is enough to convince you of its ability to withstand drops and submersion. Even the USB-C charging port on the phone has a hefty cover over it to ensure it’s protected.

What makes the AGM Glory G1S even more useful is that it features an infrared camera that can be used in numerous ways. For example, plumbers could use it to determine whether or not hot water is running properly through a pipe. If you’ve watched those Predator movies, you can appreciate the usefulness of an infrared camera. Furthermore, the camera on the back also offers true night vision to illuminate dark areas much like a security camera. And lastly, there’s even a laser pointer that can be activated.

Pros:

Rugged construction

Infrared camera sees heat

Night vision camera

Cons:

Image quality from camera is soft

TCL Stylus 5G

BEST UNDER $300

Best For: Super budget users who don’t want to spend more than $300.

Why We Chose It: Its ultra affordable cost is undeniable, but it even manages to package a stylus.

Read More: TCL Stylus 5G Affordably Priced Phone With Stylus

John Velasco | SPY

TCL already has a robust lineup of affordable and mid-range smartphones, like the TCL 30 V 5G that we got to check out during CES 2022, but nothing packs more features at a lower price point than the TCL Stylus 5G. As the name implies, it’s accompanied by a stylus that can be used to jot down notes — much like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and its S Pen. Unlike that phone, you’re not spending your rent money because you can pick up the TCL Stylus 5G for $258.

Don’t worry about low quality results from this affordable smartphone because it comes complete with a sizable 6.81-inch 1080p LCD display, 4,000 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset.

Pros:

Ultra affordable cost

Comes with stylus

Cons:

Boring design

Motorola Edge+ 5G

BEST THIN DESIGN

Best For: Users who want an attractive, thin and lightweight phone that’s easy to handle.

Why We Chose It: Don’t let its slim size fool you because it has the horsepower to be a workstation.

John Velasco | SPY

We can’t stop looking at the design of the Motorola Edge+ 5G. First of all, you should know it’s unbelievably skinny at 0.35-inches thin and tips the scales at 6.91 ounces. That combination, along with its 2.99-inch width, makes it incredibly easy to handle. Plus, its rear casing features a polarizing effect that makes the 3D satin matte rear glass glimmer in the light.

Just because it’s super lightweight and thin doesn’t mean it’s hollow. In fact, the Motorola Edge+ 5G is packing the power of a desktop PC. We were enamored by the desktop-like experience it offered when we connected it to a monitor, which launched Motorola’s “Ready For” interface that mimics the look, feel and functionality of a desktop PC.

Pros:

Sleek design

Incredibly lightweight

Desktop experience with Motorola Ready For

Cons:

A little pricey

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

BEST FOLDABLE PHONE

Best For: Early adopters who want to want to show off the latest design trend.

Why We Chose It: No other foldable phone looks this good, and it folds into a compact size

Courtesy of Samsung.

Foldable phones are one of those hot trends that won’t be going away. You could say it’s the future of smartphones, but they tend to be pricey. Nevertheless, you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. At under $1,000, this pocket-friendly smartphone folds down to emulate the flip phones of yesterday.

We didn’t have the chance to test it, but given how it’s garnered positive reviews from critics and users, it’s hard to resist talking about it. What makes it appealing is the 6.7-inch flexible display that can be folded over to measure in at a pocket-friendly 4.2-inch diagonal size.

Pros:

Foldable design

Water-resistant construction

Handy exterior display for notifications

Cons:

Lacks telephoto lens

How We Chose the Best Smartphones

We looked at over 10 different smartphones, which cover the gamut when it comes to classification, features, price, platform and much more. Not surprisingly, you’ll notice that more Android phones made our list, since they outnumber the iOS devices that Apple currently has on the market. We tested them each over a minimum of one week.

John Velasco | SPY

In order for us to determine the best smartphones, we rated each one in the following categories.

Display: Screen sizes differ and offer consumers more variety, but we specifically looked at their resolutions and measured their peak brightness output using a lux meter.

Screen sizes differ and offer consumers more variety, but we specifically looked at their resolutions and measured their peak brightness output using a lux meter. Cameras: Not only did we look at the number of cameras each smartphone offered and their specs, but we also judged them by their quality when capturing sunny, nighttime and portrait shots.

Not only did we look at the number of cameras each smartphone offered and their specs, but we also judged them by their quality when capturing sunny, nighttime and portrait shots. Battery: Having a phone with a long-lasting battery certainly helps, so we tested each one to see how it handled our daily usage. Furthermore, we used the included chargers to see how quickly it recharged. For models that don’t come packaged with chargers, we used alternate ones that support them at the fastest rate.

Having a phone with a long-lasting battery certainly helps, so we tested each one to see how it handled our daily usage. Furthermore, we used the included chargers to see how quickly it recharged. For models that don’t come packaged with chargers, we used alternate ones that support them at the fastest rate. Design: The best smartphones don’t only look great, but they’re also solidly constructed with premium materials. You don’t want something that feels shoddily made or brittle in your hand.

The best smartphones don’t only look great, but they’re also solidly constructed with premium materials. You don’t want something that feels shoddily made or brittle in your hand. Features: All smartphones accomplish the same basic tasks, but there are unique features that give some of them added utility over the competition — such as a stylus for additional interaction. We took these features into consideration given how they benefit the overall experience.

About The Author: John Velasco

John Velasco is the Tech Editor at has tested hundreds of smart home products during his decade-long career reviewing gadgets. Since joining SPY.com, he’s reviewed the best home security cameras, flagship smartphones and Amazon’s first smart TV. Previously, John worked as the smart home editor at Digital Trends. He’s also worked for Android Authority covering Android-related news as the editor-at-large, and at PhoneArena as the senior editor. John has been covering mobile and smart home tech for over a decade, and he is also passionate about virtual reality, drones and electric bikes.

Editor’s note: William Goodman previously contributed to this article.

Review: Nomad’s Prove Wireless Charging Doesn’t Need To Be Boring