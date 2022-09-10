The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II Are Some of the Lightest Earbuds You’ve Ever Used

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No one likes the sound of traffic, a crying baby or that one guy having conversations on speaker in the subway. Sometimes you can drown it all out with music, but too often, you need noise-canceling earbuds to tune out the annoyance completely. Bose has always been one of the best options, especially with its QuietComfort line. Bose has now announced the launch of the QuietComfort Earbuds II, the latest in their lineup, available on September 15 for $299, with preorders now open.

These earbuds take the “comfort” part of their name seriously, with reduced weight, small profiles and new CustomTune sound calibration technology. You’ll get a personalized sound profile tailored to your sense of what’s comfortable.

Courtesy of Bose

What We Love About the QuietComfort Earbuds II

The key to any earbuds, especially those designed to be kept in all day long, is comfort. It’s tough to wear them for more than a few hours at a time unless they’re perfectly designed. While we can’t say the QuietComfort Earbuds II are perfect, they come close. The new ear tip fit kit comes with three different sizes of both ear tips and stability bands to help you find the one that’s the most comfortable, efficient fit.

All the pieces are interchangeable and can be swapped out as needed. Bose even includes a Fit Test through the app to help ensure it’s blocking out all the noise you expect it to. These earbuds also have an IPX4 rating that protects them against sweat and dust.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II offer up to six hours of battery life on a single charge, with an extra three charges through the case. You can fully charge them in just one hour, and a 20-minute quick charge gives you enough juice for an extra two hours of playback.

In addition to the noise-cancellation, there is an added benefit: a mode called Aware Mode with ActiveSense. This lets you hear everything that’s going on around you but automatically dampens noises that are a touch too loud. It only does this for as long as the sound lasts, similar to the features Apple announced for the new AirPods Pro.

QuietComfort Earbuds II Pricing and Availability

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available to preorder now and will become widely available on September 15 with a price tag of $299.99.

Courtesy of Bose

