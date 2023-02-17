Buy The Brand-New Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Today With 13% Off

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range of phones launched today, February 17, and you can get your can already get one with a discount if you know where to look. In fact, we’ve found a deal on Amazon that has the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 13% off. Maybe you could use those savings to get some of the best earbuds while they’re on sale.

While the S23 isn’t as big an upgrade as some people were hoping, it’s still likely to end up as open of the best phones of 2023, which is impressive given it’s still only February. There are other S23 versions on sale too, so have a look if you don’t like the sound of the Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Is Already On Sale

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the most powerful Samsung phone yet. It has a 200-megapixel camera, which basically means it’s better than your eyes by a substantial amount and an impressive night mode so you can make the most of the beastly camera whatever time it is. It also has smooth video thanks to stabilization as well.

The Ultra also comes with a built-in S Pen, which makes it easier to draw or write on your phone and works with Samsung Note, Microsoft Office, and Google Suite. It can even convert handwriting to text, which is a nice boon for people who just don’t like keyboards in general. The pen can even be sued as a remote for the camera too, which is a nice bonus for group selfies.

The phone should also be a bit of a beast when it comes to gaming as well, thanks to a powerful processor and plenty of memory. The 5,000mAh battery should also mean it can last a fair while, although we’ll need to test it out before we commit to how well that holds up.

$1,199.99 $1,379.99 13% off