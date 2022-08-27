First Look: Fitbit’s New Product Lineup Includes a $100 Smartwatch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Fitbit just announced the launch of three new fitness-focused smartwatches: the Inspire 3, the Versa 4, and the Sense 2. All three are new entries in existing lineups, but come with welcome improvements like better comfort and thinner bands. All three also track many of the same stats, like your resting heart rate and oxygen saturation levels.

With summer starting to wind down, it’s a great time to start thinking about your workout routine for the winter. Fitbit can help with that, even if you only track a few basic stats. Even its presence on your arm can be a reminder that you should get your steps in for the day.

Best of all, you don’t have to wait long for these:

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is available for preorder today for $100.

The Fitbit Versa 4 is available for preorder today for $230.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is available for preorder today for $300.

What We Love About the Fitbit Inspire 3

The main appeal of the Fitbit Inspire 3 is its price. While a lot of fitness watches cost hundreds (or in some cases, $1,000 for devices like the Garmin Epix), the Inspire 3 is just $100. That’s a wallet-friendly price point for someone just starting out.

The low price doesn’t come with a loss of features, either. The Inspire 3 tracks stats like your resting heart rate, your blood oxygen level (or SpO2), and even your skin temperature, though that last feature is only available in select countries. It helps you spot any potential bad habits and how they affect your body overall.

The Inspire 3 does the tracking automatically, so you don’t have to think about. You don’t have to worry about activating it before a workout or anything; when it detects you moving in a way that indicates exercise, it notes it for you to review later.

It’s available for preorder today for just $100.

Courtesy of Fitbit

What We Love About the Fitbit Versa 4

The Versa 4 is the latest in Fitbit’s line of fitness-first watches; in other words, while the Inspire 3 is all about budget, the Versa 4 goes all-in on fitness tracking. It will let you target specific heart rate intensity levels, HIIT workouts, and more. You can even look for signs of atrial fibrillation.

Google Maps is also built right in, so you don’t ever have to worry about getting lost while on a run. And when you finish, you can step into a store and use Google Pay to buy a drink.

Worried about how it might look? The Versa 4 has a slew of different accessories and band styles, including several bands made from Vegan leather.

The Versa 4 is available for preorder today for $230.

Courtesy of Fitbit

What We Love About the Fitbit Sense 2

The original Sense was lauded for its impressive vital metric tracking, but the Sense 2 goes above and beyond. Fitbit calls it their most advanced smartwatch, and it’s aimed at helping you manage stress. It does this by identifying potential causes of stress, as well as other heart-health indicators.

The Sense 2 tracks skim temperature, heart rate variability, and other factors to identify when you’re experiencing a stress response. Of course, it also tracks the rest of the metrics you care about, like heart rate, steps, etc.

The Sense 2 has all the features the Versa 4 has, and then some. Add to that a battery life of more than six days, and you have a fitness tracker that’s ready to handle anything you throw at it.

The Sense 2 is available for preorder today for $300.

Courtesy of Fitbit

