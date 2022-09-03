First Look: The Galaxy A23 5G Is Samsung’s Low-Cost Answer to the Google Pixel 6a and iPhone SE

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems like every company needs a budget phone. Apple has the iPhone SE, Google has the Pixel 6a, and now Samsung has the Galaxy A23 5G. It comes with all the features users expect, including a powerful 50MP camera lens, a 6.6-inch LCD display and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Its specs make it a firm competitor in the budget phone market and a solid upgrade, even if you bought your current phone only a few years ago. Best of all? The Galaxy A23 is $300 and is available now.

What We Love About the Galaxy A23

At $300, there’s a lot to love. Not only does the 5,000mAh battery give you more than enough juice to keep going for nearly a day of moderate use, but the Snapdragon 695 processor and 5G compatibility make it easy to play games through cloud streaming or watch your favorite shows on the go. Long commute? No problem.

The screen is a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD infinity-V display. Its high refresh rate means smooth animation of everything on the screen, while the infinity display gives the illusion of a completely bezel-less phone. It still has them, of course, but they’re narrow. It’s ideal for diving into an Xbox cloud gaming session or checking out something on Amazon Luna.

If you love taking photos, the multi-lens camera will give you the versatility you need to capture the moment. The primary camera is 50 megapixels, and an Advanced Portrait Mode lets you snap near-professional pictures. The Galaxy A23 5G has 64GB of internal memory, which isn’t a lot, but it can be expanded up to a whopping 1TB of memory with a microSD card. Expandable memory isn’t a standard feature these days, so including it in the Galaxy A23 is a nice surprise.

Of course, the Galaxy A23 5G also connects with the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem. You can pair it with the Galaxy Watch5 or the Galaxy Buds2 Pro for a seamless experience, whether you’re trying to keep track of your fitness goals or want to jam out to your favorite tunes.

Courtesy of Samsung

The Best Video Game Streaming Services To Try in 2021