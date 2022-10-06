Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro Prove Once Again They’re Camera Pros

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Really, it wasn’t that big of a secret. Teased back in May during Google I/O 2022, we saw our first glimpse at Google’s upcoming flagship smartphones — the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Sure, it was only a teaser image, but it definitely flaunted the design language we’ve come to know with the Pixel line.

Well, the wait is finally over because the pair were formally introduced at the Made by Google fall event. We’re actually most excited by the design facelift, particularly with how the glass strip over the cameras in last year’s Pixel phones have been replaced by a metal bar. That eases our concerns because it’s much strong, more resilient to breaking when compared to glass. We’re glad to see Google has listened because we even vouched for the importance of getting a camera cover case for the Pixel 6 Pro.

The event is still ongoing, but here are some of the other important things you should know about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 6.3-inch FHD+ display dual-rear camera system wider front camera

Pixel 7 Pro 6.7-inch QHD+ display Triple camera system includes upgraded telephoto lens, ultra wide front camera uses facial recognition to unlock phone Under display fingerprint sensor Pixel 7 Pro has 2x Super Res Zoom provides 12.5-megapixel image at 2X zoom for both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro 2X, 5X, and 10X zoom levels with the Pixel 7 Pro (30X maximum zoom level) Macro Focus gets you close as 3 centimeters

Pixel Call Assist will automatically pickup spam calls for you

Clear Calling uses machine learning to isolate distracting sound during phone calls, while enhancing voices

Google Tensor G2 SoC

Guided Frame lets new Pixel phones to better take photos, very helpful for disabled individuals with vision loss.

Night Sight is twice as fast to help reduce blurring by fusing images from main and ultra-wide cameras

Photo Unblur available only on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to remove blurs from any photos in Google Photos

Cinematic Blur produces depth of field effect to videos

10-bit HDR video recording will look more realistic, supported by TikTok and YouTube

Active Stabilization make videos even smoother with improved auto-focus

4K 60 FPS with speech enhancement keeps voices crisp in recorded videos

Security Titan M2 Chip offers superior encryption and security Guaranteed five years of security updates VPN service by Google One at no extra cost

polished aluminium,

$599 for the Pixel 7, $899 for Pixel 7 Pro

Pre-orders start October 6, available on October 13

Don’t forget to check back later to know what makes these two gadgets prime contenders for the best smartphones of the year.

