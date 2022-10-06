First Look: Google Pixel Watch Is a Stunning Timepiece Work of Art

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple, you better watch out. Even before it was officially unveiled at the Made by Google event, we all got our first sneak peek at the Google Pixel Watch at Google I/O 2022 back in May. Now that it’s been revealed in more detail, we’re salivating over its premium, stylish design that makes the square watch face of the Apple Watch look boring.

The minimalism of the Google Pixel Watch is a sight to behold. There’s this fashionable quality about its design that makes puts us into this hypnotic spell just looking at it. From the rotating crown to its edge-to-edge face design, the Pixel Watch is a work of art that few other smartwatches can match. In all fairness, it should be on your list for the best Christmas gifts this holiday season.

Courtesy of Google

While Google’s event is still happening live, we’ve rounded up the most important things you should know about the Google Pixel Watch below.

Comes in stainless steel, black, and gold

Bands attach much like a camera lens on a camera body

First Wear OS experience with Fitbit

All-day battery life up to 24 hours

Fitbit’s most accurate heart rate tracking

Fall detection is coming in 2023

Comes with six month of Fitbit Premium service

$349 for Bluetooth/Wi-Fi, $400 for LTE

Pre-orders start today

As always, make sure to check back later when we all the fine details fleshed out with this gorgeous looking smartwatch.

Courtesy of Google

Courtesy of Google

