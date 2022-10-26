This Apple Watch Keychain Charger At 50% Off Is the Perfect Stocking Stuffer For Your Early Holiday Shopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you getting a new Apple Watch soon? Perhaps the just announced Apple Watch Ultra, or perhaps the more affordable Apple Watch SE? Whichever you end up going, you really need to get this handy, portable charger for the Apple Watch that you can take with you anywhere.

For a limited time, you can snag the Huoto Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch with a 50% off discount. Considering that the official wired charger for the Apple Watch retails for $30, this is a deal you can’t pass up on because it’s half the cost of Apple’s official charger (that’s wired) — plus, you can attach it to your keychain.

Just don’t forget to clip the 20% off coupon before proceeding to your checkout to get the full discount.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why This Huoto Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch Is a Great Deal

Originally $29.99, but now $15.11

Instant savings of $14.88

50% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Huoto Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch

Having to remember about bringing the wired charger for the Apple Watch is a pain because it’s probably in addition to all the other cables you might already have. The built-in USB-C cable and included USB-A adapter lets you recharge its internal 1,400 mAh battery, while simultaneously allowing you to charge the Apple Watch. This effectively makes it the perfect Apple Watch charger for vacations!

Furthermore, it’s compatible with the latest Apple Watches in the series — like the new Apple Watch Ultra and Series 8. Do you have an older Apple Watch, like a Series 3? The Huoto Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch supports it and all the others that have been released. Just plop down your Apple Watch onto the charger with its magnetic connection and let it charge.

We also love its portable design, complete with a keychain attachment if you really want to keep it with you at all times. That way, you’ll never have to worry about bringing your charger wherever you go, because the last thing you need to happen is finding your Apple Watch completely drained.

If you’re looking for a great Christmas gift, particularly a stocking stuffer, this is an accessory you should absolutely pick up at 50% off.

Courtesy of Amazon

If You Own an Apple Watch, a Protective Case Is a Must