I Tried Vena’s vCommute Pro and It’s One of the Most Practical iPhone Wallet Case Around

I’m constantly in search of the perfect iPhone wallet case. My indecisiveness doesn’t help either, switching between sophisticated ones for fancy occasions one moment, to rugged ones that can keep up with my outdoor excursions on the weekend. Since the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s release, I’ve been rocking Bellroy’s Mod Phone Case + Wallet because it makes me feel more like a grown up ready – versus the fun gameboy styled skins I’ve used in the past.

Looking beyond the tech luster I was around while at CES 2023 earlier this year, I was drawn to another iPhone wallet case while making my rounds. And you know what? It was irresistible.

Courtesy of Amazon $44.99 The Vena vCommute Pro stood out for its balance between style and utility. I’m talking about how it’s part protective case and part wallet. Unlike some of the other MagSafe compatible iPhone wallet cases I’ve tested, this one didn’t just snap onto the phone and jut out, but instead, it was designed in such a way that the wallet case portion remained almost flush with the rest of the protective case. On top of that, it’s one of the rare wallet cases that accommodates more than two average sized cards. I was instantly sold.

Although, I have to admit, Vena’s offering is one of the most practical I’ve come across. The average MagSafe wallet case doesn’t take into consideration the ergonomics of the iPhone. It’s all thrown out the door because of the hump that’s created when the MagSafe wallet case is snapped onto the back of the iPhone. Just take a look at the photo below to understand my dilemma. I really get annoyed by this, but Vena’s vCommute Pro doesn’t have the same awkwardness.

John Velasco | SPY

Even better, I like how this wallet case can be removed to allow my iPhone to charge wirelessly or connect to other MagSafe compatible accessories — all without removing the protective case. I get annoyed all the time whenever I have to remove my iPhone from its case to use a wireless charging pad, which simply complicates the process.

John Velasco | SPY

While I tend to value function over form, I was surprised by how well the rubberized frame sustained shocks when I accidentally dropped it from my hand. The case also adds a bit of a lip to the area around the screen, so scratches were less of a worry whenever I laid it flat down on a surface.

John Velasco | SPY

I’ve been a staunch supporter of camera cover cases after an unexpected incident with my Google Pixel 6 Pro last year, so I was delighted by how the Vena vCommute Pro protects the lenses on my iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s because the entire camera compartment is protected by a raised bezel that outlines the area. That way, it prevents the lenses from coming into contact with surfaces and cushions shocks.

As I’ve said from the start, I’m always exploring different wallet cases. It’s been nearly a decade since I’ve owned a regular wallet, but what infuriates me is that very few phone wallet cases let you store more than two cards. That’s unless you don’t mind a folio style wallet case, which to me makes it look like I’m carrying around a tiny notebook.

John Velasco | SPY

I don’t like the bulkiness. But I do like Vena’s compromise. While Vena explicitly states that its iPhone wallet case can store up to three cards, I’ve actually been able to stow four. That’s a big deal to me because it covers the basics: my driver’s license, credit card, health insurance card, and metro card.

John Velasco | SPY

Another Easter Egg that Vena added were the magnets concealed in the flap of the wallet case. They allowed it to convert into a stand for my iPhone, which came in handy for FaceTime video calls, sending out emails, and watching videos when I was too lazy to hold it myself.

I’ve tested dozens of iPhone cases through the years and I’m often reminded of their failures to achieve perfection whenever I open my desk drawer. They’re neatly tucked against each other to remind me of my never ending quest. Even though the Vena vCommute Pro may not be 100% perfect, it’s a helluva lot closer. Best of all, it doesn’t cost a fortune either.