The New iPad Boasts Better Specs And a Snazzier Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The Apple Event came and went without a word on a new iPad, but Apple quietly announced a brand-new one today. The new iPad is the first of the 10th-generation lineup (which might explain why there were so many great deals on the 9th gen during Prime’s Early Access sale), and it has a lot of new features that make it a solid pick for a new tablet.

With a 10.9-inch screen, four new colors, support for the Magic Keyboard Folio, and powered by the A14 Bionic chip, this new iPad is nothing to sneeze at. It’s available to order starting today at Apple Stores across the country, as well as from Apple’s website, for a starting price of $449.

What We Love About The iPad 10th Gen

A new iPad is always exciting, especially when it comes with long-awaited upgrades and improvements over the previous generation. This latest iteration has a 10.9-inch screen that hits a balance between portability and screen size. You can hold it in one hand for easy reading on the Kindle app, or you can put it on a table and draw using the Apple Pencil. With the A14 Bionic chip driving the backend, the 10th Gen iPad has enough juice to handle even the most demanding tasks.

It’s also no slouch in terms of its camera. There’s an Ultra Wide 12MP camera at the front, as well as a 12MP back camera for sharp photos and 4K video recording. The Wi-Fi 6 compatibility makes it easy to get the fastest possible speeds, too, which is great for playing some of the games available on Apple Arcade.

And let’s not forget the colors. Sure, a lot of us will throw a cover onto our iPads to protect them (especially since it’s compatible with the Magic Keyboard Folio), but the new blue, pink, yellow, and silver finishes look great.

Even with all the advanced hardware, there’s one other major improvement that makes it stand out: iPadOS 16. This new iteration of iPadOS includes new features in Messages, as well as access to Freeform, the new productivity app. There are also other improvements made to Safari, Mail, and other commonly-used apps that help transform this iPad into a productivity powerhouse.

iPad 10th Gen Pricing And Availability

The 10th Gen iPad is available to order starting today and will become available in stores on October 26th. Prices start at $449 for the Wi-Fi model, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model starts at $599. Both 64 and 256GB configurations are available.

Courtesy of Apple

