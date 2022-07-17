Montblanc’s New Summit 3 Smartwatch Is a Masterclass in How To Make Stylish Tech

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Today, Montblanc launched a brand-new luxury smartwatch: the Summit 3. This watch puts a spin on Montblanc’s classical stylings with a focus on tech. According to Montblanc, the Summit 3 is “dedicated to enhancing the luxury-business lifestyle.” The entire experience is designed to have flair, from the titanium watch case to the series of configurable watch faces, but the true functionality lies in the latest version of Google’s Wear OS software that powers the device.

Most experts (and SPY’s own product testers) agree that the Apple Watch Series 7 puts all other smartwatches to shame, and in recent years, there’s been little point in buying anything else. However, when you start to tap into the luxury watch market, the calculation changes, as luxury timepieces can offer style and status that you can’t get from an ordinary smartwatch. In addition, not everyone wants to be part of the Apple product ecosystem.

Now, Montblanc is offering a chic and powerful new smartwatch, available now at the Montblanc online store. Keep reading for all the details on this new release.

Courtesy of Montblanc

What We Love About the Montblanc Summit 3

There’s a lot to love about this smartwatch. If you’ve been bothered by the crazy weather recently and want to do your part ot help the environment, then the sustainable paper packaging the Summit 3 comes in will appeal to you.

Don’t let the focus on style distract you — the Summit 3 is packed with a lot of powerful tech. Wear OS makes it easy for users to track a lot of vital health metrics, such as different sleep phases, bloody oxygen levels, and more. There are numerous built-in workouts that you can track over time to measure how effective they are.

Read More: The Best All-Black Watches for Men

Courtesy of Montblanc

Aside from the focus on health and fitness, Wear OS is compatible with a lot of different apps like G Pay, IFTTT, Messages, and more.

One final area where the Summit 3 excels is in personal customization. Montblanc offers a variety of different straps and face design options that can be mixed and matched to fit your own personal style. Many of the watchfaces have a classic feel, featuring options from the Geosphere, Boheme, and 1858 line of Montblanc devices.

The centerpiece is adorned by a 1.28-inch full-circle 416 x 416 AMOLED display, which features customizable watch faces to match your style. Adding to its premium design, everything is encased in a brushed titanium chassis, and surprisingly, polished by hand for that look at me now attention.

Montblanc Summit 3 Pricing and Availability

The Montblanc Summit 3 is available for purchase today starting at $1,290. Without question, it’s clearly priced well above most others, but given its focus on premium aesthetics and construction, those that prefer style will certainly love its smartwatch functions.

Courtesy of Montblanc.

Check out These 14 Stylish Android Smartwatches