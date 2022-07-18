Save Up to 60% Off Mophie Fast Charging Wireless Pads, Power Banks, and Car Jump Starters

Mophie’s been in the business for quite some time creating an assortment of phone cases, phone chargers, and battery banks, so whatever you need, chances are there’s an accessory for you. For a limited time, you can find many of its popular accessories on sale for up to 60% off on Amazon — including one of those handy 3-in-1 wireless charging pads at 46% off.

If you’ve been using the charging cable that came with your iPhone, then you’re seriously missing out. Fast charging USB-C cables and chargers can juice up your smartphone lightning fast.

What We Love About These Mophie Smartphone Accessories

No one needs to be hassled by the messy cables and multiple chargers eating up outlets, which is why we love Mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad. It’s been made specifically with Apple users in mind, since it’ll charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously with its 7.5W wireless charging. The best part about this setup is that you’ll be able to charge three devices with only one wire to deal with. Now that’s convenient!

Waking up to a dead car battery is tough when you’re in a rush to head to work, but you won’t need to find someone to help you jump the battery with the Mophie Powerstation Go Rugged. Part battery bank to charge any of your mobile devices, including tablets, it also comes with jump start cables to connect it to your car’s battery — giving it the necessary boost to jolt your car back to life with its 55.5 mWh internal battery. You just never know when something like this can happen, so having it on hand is certainly useful.

And finally, there’s the Mophie Juice Pack Connect Compact, which is a wonderful way of topping off your smartphone while on the go. When there’s no outlet in sight, this attachable 5,000 mAh portable battery provides wireless charging to give you enough juice to charge your phone up to 70%. It’s great for topping up, but we love that it virtually works with any Qi-enabled smartphone.

