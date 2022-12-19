We’re Not Through the Year Yet, but OnePlus Teases Its Upcoming 2023 Flagship Launch Event

While some people are happy to grab whatever phone happens to take their interest when they go to upgrade their contract, a lot of people like to stay committed to a specific brand or line of phones, especially given how much easier it is to transfer things across. For fans of the OnePlus handsets, we’ve got some good news, because we’ve got a little bit of news about the OnePlus 11 5G launch date.

As it stands, there’s not a huge amount known about the mobile phone itself, aside from the fact that it should be an upgrade over the OnePlus 10 Pro, although by how much remains to be seen. There are plenty of rumors abound, but nothing concrete yet.

When Is The OnePlus 11 5G Release Date?

What we do know for sure is that we’ll see the global launch on February 7, 2023. The global launch event is going to be called the “OnePlus Cloud 11 Launch Event”, and it’ll include not just the OnePlus 11 5G, but also the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and some other bits of tech as well.

The timing here is fairly standard for the company, which tends to launch its products early in the year. It is worth noting that the theme is “Cloud 11,” which apparently represents the fact that one of the big upgrades this time around is the leap from Cloud 9 to Cloud 11. The numerical naming devices here are a little all over the place, but we’re assuming it’s being done to keep the Cloud brand in line with the OnePlus 11 5G itself.

One Plus 11 5G Rumors

There are a lot of rumors out there, but most of them come from unreliable sources, or they’re just impossible to place any faith in. One avenue that is worth paying attention to is that Steve H.McFly, or OnLeaks on Twitter, posted a few renders of the devices in September this year.

These renders show a unique camera design that has the three cameras in a circular formation, which looks quite striking, though could make finding a nice case a bit of a pain. There’s also a lot of talk about the Alter Slider coming back for this device, which will be good news for fans of OnePlus devices, as it’s been missing from a few key mobile phones recently.

Of course, the teaser for the global launch features a strikingly similar camera setup as those earlier leaks, but time will tell us the details of the new arrangement for this upcoming year’s flagship. If its predecessor was any indication about its photo capturing abilities, then we’re in for a special treat.