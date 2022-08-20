Save Your Phone and Get Top Resale Value With Up to 75% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you bought a smartphone recently or several months back, one important thing to remember is a case to protect it. The last thing you need is to scuff it up — or, worst yet, crack the screen because you dropped it.

When it comes to protecting your prized phone from everyday hazards, Otterbox’s line of cases ensures your device is protected. For a limited time, many Otterbox phone cases are up to 75% off. These deals aren’t reserved for iPhones either, since many other phones from brands like OnePlus, Motorola, Samsung and Google are included. There’s a reason why Otterbox makes some of the best phone cases. Furthermore, these deals are better than the up to 58% off deals offered a couple of months back.

What We Love About OtterBox Phone Cases

With Otterbox’s cases, you can expect to fetch top dollar on your existing smartphone if and when you decide to trade it in for a newer model. Thanks to their durable feel and fit, like those from the Defender Series, your phone will remain unscuffed and protected, whether dropped or stuffed into an overflowing bag with your other gadgets. We also appreciate how these cases make the cameras more recessed so that the lenses aren’t too prone or left exposed — just like what happened to the Google Pixel 6 Pro we tested.

Not using a case can adversely affect your phone’s trade-in value since minor scuffs, scratches and odd smudges can lead to a lower value. Considering that we’re heading into the holidays, you’ll want to get top dollar with your trade-in for the next iPhones and Pixel phones expected to be announced soon.

While protection is a high priority for many, sometimes the bulky designs of the Otterbox’s Defender Series may not appeal to everyone. That’s the reason we also like the Commuter Series, which blends the protective qualities with stylish designs. They’re slimmer, but that doesn’t mean they’re not as good at protecting your phone from everyday hazards. If you’re looking for more fashionable statements, the Otterbox Symmetry Series phone cases have a bunch of color options to choose from.

And finally, we love that Amazon’s deals cover a gamut of phones, including ones released in the last year like the OnePlus 10 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. That’s on top of newer iPhones like the iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and 13 mini.

Shop Otterbox Phone Case Deals

