New Release: This $25 Gadget Makes Sure That Your Fast Chargers Aren’t Cheating You

No one wants to spend hours waiting for their devices to charge. It’s one of many reasons fast-charging technology is catching on with such speed (see what we did there?) The downside is that some companies offer fast chargers that don’t charge very fast.

The new Plugable USBC-VAMETER 3 can help safeguard you against that. This device is a full-range USB-C voltage and amperage meter that monitors your devices up to 240W. What’s this mean? Well, you’ll be able to tell at a glance whether a device is charging at an accelerated rate.

And the best part? It’s only $25 and is available now for the first time. Officially released on August 3, 2022, it’s already been named a “#1 New Release” at Amazon. Our tech editors and writers have been counting down the days for this gadget to arrive, and we know we’re not the only ones. Be sure to “clip” the on-page coupon, which lets you save $4 on this newly released product.

What Makes the Plugable USB-C Power Meter a Great Deal

Only $25 (with coupon)

Free shipping for Prime members

Free returns

What We Love About the Plugable USB-C Power Meter

Electricity can be a bit of a scary, hard-to-understand concept, but the Plugable USB-C power meter makes it easy to see the flow of power and the amount. It helps even laypeople understand what’s happening with their devices. You can even flip the display 180 degrees if you need to see it from a different angle.

This little tool is also bidirectional; although it has both a male and female plug, power can flow both ways. You can measure voltage from 5 to 48Vs, too.

It goes beyond just monitoring power, though. The Plugable USB-C Power Meter allows for USB passthrough, USB-C Alt Mode video, and USB-C charging. It works with docking stations, too, but is unfortunately not compatible with Thunderbolt 3 devices.

Perhaps the best part of this device is its size. It’s tiny — about the size of a standard flash drive — which means you can stick it in your pocket or backpack and carry it anywhere with you. There’s also a two-year warranty in case something goes wrong.

