Samsung’s New Sean Wotherspoon Galaxy Cases and Watch Bands Are Biodegradable

Today Samsung announced a partnership with designer Sean Wotherspoon to release a series of sustainably-sourced phone cases, watch bands and watch faces for the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy S21. Given that Earth Day is right around the corner, this collaboration couldn’t come at a better time.

What We Love About This Collaboration

Earth Day is a day for celebrating our planet, and this collaboration highlights that. The designs and patterns have a distinctly hippy vibe to them, but they’re all stylish. Expect a lot of peace signs, bumblebees, illustrated suns and more.

Aside from the patterns, the most important part about the Samsung x Sean Wotherspoon collaboration is that every case and watch band is sustainably sourced. They’re made from 100% eco-conscious and biodegradable materials. Should you ever throw one of these away, it won’t rot in a landfill for the next hundred years, but will instead break down and return to nature — not pollute it.

Courtesy of Samsung

Even if you don’t need to buy a phone case, you can still be a part of the event by downloading some of the complementary watch faces from the Google Play Store. Celebrate Earth Day in a big way this year and stand up for the environment.

This is the second part of an ongoing collaboration between Samsung and environmentally-conscious designers, following the recent collab with designer Sami Miro that was released in September 2021.

Pricing and Availability

The items in the collaboration will be available on Earth Day, April 22, and every piece will be priced at $49.99. The watch faces are available now for free. Additionally, there’s a special promotion happening now through April 22 where you can pre-order select Galaxy 21 devices and save up to $200, in addition to receiving a $100 e-certificate that can be used later for other products on Samsung’s website.

