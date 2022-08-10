I Got to Preview the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and It’s Closer to Bridging Mobile and Computing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We remember the first time our eyes feasted on a flexible OLED display. The year was 2011, when Samsung teased everyone about the possibilities of a flexible display. Still, it would take nearly another eight years for it to become a commercial reality with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. And now, we’re getting our first look at the fourth generation model in Samsung’s foldable line of smartphones.

After spending a little time checking it out, one thing’s clear: it’s a step towards bridging the gap between mobile and computing. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 iterates on the software to give users more reason to ditch their laptops and tablets in favor of it.

Why’s that? Well, it’s a multi-tasking powerhouse with its ginormous 7.6-inch main display and updated software. No doubt it’s a draw for many people because of its foldable display, but it’s packed with all the high-end specs that deem it worthy of inclusion as one of the best smartphones right now.

John Velasco | SPY

Pre-Order

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 Specs

Main Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Cover Screen: 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Dimensions: 130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm

130.1 x 155.1 x 6.3mm Weight: 263 grams

263 grams Rear Cameras: 12MP F2.2 ultra-wide camera, 50MP F1.8 wide-angle camera with OIS, 10MP F2.4 telephoto camera

12MP F2.2 ultra-wide camera, 50MP F1.8 wide-angle camera with OIS, 10MP F2.4 telephoto camera Under Display Camera: 4MP F1.8 under-display camera

4MP F1.8 under-display camera Cover Camera: 10MP F2.2 selfie camera

10MP F2.2 selfie camera Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 256GB/512GB/1TB

256GB/512GB/1TB Battery: 4,400 mAh

4,400 mAh Water Resistance Rating: IPX8

What We Love About the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If we’d have to pick, it’d have to be the software enhancements that Samsung has made to give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 more of that on-the-go, productive feeling. Our smartphones are great, but with more real estate to work with, power users will relish the ability to see more of their apps at once. Have you ever tried working with a spreadsheet on mobile? It’s doable but not practical.

John Velasco | SPY

However, thanks to the generous 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, there’s no problem juggling a few things at once. We saw it in action with the new taskbar that made it feel like we were dealing more with a laptop than a phone. That’s because more apps have been optimized to take advantage of the extra real estate, so it doesn’t feel like we’re just working with upscaled apps. For example, many of Google’s core apps and some from Microsoft can be laid out for side-by-side action — or using swipe gestures to move around them quickly.

John Velasco | SPY

There’s even support for the S Pen if you pick up the optional accessory, which stores the stylus in a slot on the back of the phone. Given how we love using it with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, its addition adds to its utility.

John Velasco | SPY

Of course the screen’s gorgeous, but we must tell you that the crease in the middle is still somewhat visible. It can be a distraction for those who intend to watch many videos with the main screen, but we didn’t find it bothersome in other areas like surfing the web, general productivity, or gaming.

John Velasco | SPY

While the foldable design has been refined like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, its larger screen makes it a far more suitable option for watching and streaming your favorite video content. Not surprisingly, you can bend and fold it in all sorts of ways, but we like it because it also gives creators more power in creating content.

John Velasco | SPY

Hopefully, the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s triple camera system can deliver enough of the goods to make it a formidable player in the flagship space. At the very least, it covers the gamut with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. Still, we’re curious how its performance stacks up against titans in the space like the iPhone 13 Pro Max, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 6 Pro.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Pricing and Availability

Samsung didn’t move the needle one bit with its top-of-the-line foldable. In fact, it shares the same $1,799.99 cost as its predecessor. If you’re looking for a hybrid experience that suffices for work and pleasure, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the stuff you’re after. Pre-orders are available now, but Samsung sweetens the deal with its eligible trade-in offers that can give prospective buyers up to $1,000 off the new foldable.

It’s still a pricey investment, no matter how you look at it. We’re most eager to see if it’s functionally on par with what we can do with a laptop when it comes to getting work done, as well as excelling over its predecessor in battery life and camera performance.

Courtesy of Samsung

Pre-Order

Everything Announced At Samsung Unpacked 2022