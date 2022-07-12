No More Delivery Fees! This Hack Gives Prime Members 1 Free Year of Grubhub+

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone has days when they don’t feel like cooking. For times like that, food delivery services exist — but they’re not all created equal. Grubhub is one of the most popular food delivery services around, but it can become an even better option if you have Grubhub+. This is a premium service that costs $9.99 per month, but Amazon’s offering a sweet deal exclusively to Prime subscribers by offering them a full year of Grubhub+ for totally free. That’s a $120 value, which you’re getting for free. If you’re shopping around for Prime Day deals right now, this one is worthy of a look.

Seriously, there’s no catch. You’re literally just a few clicks away from accessing Grubhub+ for free.

What We Love About Grubhub+

The best part about Grubhub+ is the fact you have $0 delivery fees on eligible orders. You can keep dinner costs low, even on nights you don’t want to cook, just by saving on delivery (provided your total order is $12 or more).

Grubhub+ also provides members with exclusive member perks, like free food and certain order discounts. It will also match your donation to No Kid Hungry, a charity designed to provide food to children in need.

Not every restaurant is eligible for Grubhub+, but the good news is that you can filter by Grubhub+ eligible restaurants when you’re browsing for your favorite weeknight meal through the app.

Think of it this way: if the average delivery fee is $1.99, especially after the adjustments for current gas prices, it would only take about 5 orders before you broke even on the monthly subscription. But with Amazon offering it for free to Prime members, you’ve got nothing to lose trying it out, even if you don’t order delivery that often. It’s like getting free money, which is always welcomed.

Grubhub+ Perk Availability

You can jump on this deal now just by going to your Amazon Prime perk page. All you do is sign in with Prime, activate Grubhub+ on your phone, and you’re good to go. It’s that simple and you can start your first order with just a few more swipes on the screen using the mobile app.

