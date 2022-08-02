This 3-in-1 Fast USB Charging Cable Is the One Cable To Rule Them All

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It should be illegal for tech companies like Apple, Samsung and Amazon to use different charging ports for their devices. There is absolutely no good reason why you have to use separate charging cables for your iPhone and Kindle. Alas, it will be a cold day in hell before tech companies stop trying to nickel and dime their customers. Today, we’ve got a great hack for everyone who needs chargers. No matter how many you’ve built up over the years, it always seems like you can’t find the one you need.

Right now, you can snag a great deal on a three-in-one fast charging cable that comes with a USB Type-C charger, a Lightning charger, and a Micro USB charger — all in one cable. Introducing the Souina Multi-Charger.

This is especially useful for people that use devices across product ecosystems, as iPhones still use Lightning, but many newer models of Android and Samsung phones use USB Type-C. While the two mediums are similar, they aren’t quite the same, and this can make charging more of a hassle than it needs to be.

Courtesy of Amazon

What Makes The Souina Multi-Charger a Great Deal

Eligible for free Prime Overnight delivery for members

Free returns

Instant savings of $14

58% off its usual price

What We Love About the Souina Multi-USB Charger

The great thing about three-in-one chargers is how much space they save. It’s tough to carry around multiple power bricks and cords, especially if you want to travel light. This three-in-one charger has a lot of functionality in a small package. It’s also compatible with a wide range of devices, not just phones. You can charge tablets and even some Chromebooks with this device.

You still probably have a slew of devices that still charge via microUSB. Those older cables tend to get discarded when you acquire newer gadgets, so having this on hand certainly helps. Also, you’d be surprised by how many new gadgets still revert to using microUSB as a connection, since it tends to be cheaper to have than either USB-C or Apple’s Lightning port.

The charging cables themselves are braid nylon threads, which means they are much more durable than your run-of-the-mill charger. It’s also just over a meter long, which is the perfect length for charging and using your phone while you lay in bed or sit on an plane. If you’re worried about the charger breaking, it comes with a 12-month, 100% worry-free guarantee.

That’s a lot of value for just $10, but the deal won’t last long.

Courtesy of Amazon

