TCL Stylus 5G Beats Galaxy S22 Ultra in Price With Similar Note-Taking Abilities

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The only smartphone with a truly usable stylus released so far this year has been the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. While it’s a top-notch smartphone worthy to be considered one of the best smartphones around, not everyone can drop the money to pick it up. But luckily there is a new contender in the space: the TCL Stylus 5G. It’s an affordable alternative complete with a handy stylus, all for $248 right now.

What We Love About the TCL Stylus 5G

Pricing is easily its strongest quality given how today’s flagship smartphones cost north of $1,000. For the $248 you’d fork over to pick up the TCL Stylus 5G, we’re impressed that it looks good for a budget smartphone complete with a matte finish to keep it looking pristine. Furthermore, you’re getting a 6.81-inch FHD+ display that’s not only generous in size and matches the S22 Ultra in terms of size, but it also features TCL’s NXTVISION technology to optimize the display for better results. And yes, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Next, the inclusion of a stylus adds a bit more utility that you won’t find in other phones. Luckily it’s included in the cost and not an optional accessory you’d need to buy. One of its cooler features is the ability to quickly jot down notes on the screen when you take the stylus out from the phone. So, the next time you’re in a rush to remember or write down something, you can count on this to get it done with ease.

Don’t think for a moment that its performance is underpowered just because of its price. The TCL Stylus 5G comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the back, it’s packing a quadruple camera system consisting of a main 50MP camera paired with a 2MP depth lens for bokeh effects, 5MP super wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens to see every detail of a closeup shot.

Pricing and Availability

You can buy the TCL Stylus 5G right now for T-Mobile and Metro for the outright cost of $258. It’s irresistibly priced and again one of the few options in the space right now that features an integrated stylus.

