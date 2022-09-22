Buying the New iPhone 14? Switch Carriers and Get $200 & Free AirPods 3 With Visible

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Visible already boasts incredibly low monthly rates for access to Verizon’s 5G and LTE network, but when you buy the new Apple iPhone 14 and sign up for their service, you now become eligible for even more amazing perks.

This month, new customers who sign-up for Visible and purchase the iPhone 14 will receive a $200 virtual gift card and a new pair of Apple AirPods 3, the latest model of the best-selling earbuds that pair perfectly with the upgraded smartphone. Even better: This deal applies to the purchase of an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

You can’t find any discounts on the brand-new iPhone 14 yet, but with a $200 virtual gift card, it’s like taking $200 off the price of Apple’s new flagship phone. On top of that, you’ll be getting the cheapest unlimited cell phone plan currently available, yet one that’s backed by Verizon’s 5G network.

Visible’s phone plan really is the most affordable option for the quality of coverage you get and starts at just $30/month for the basic package, which includes unlimited data, mobile hotspot usage, talk and text with zero hidden fees.

Head to Visible to learn more about this new offer.

Apple iPhone 14 — With Visible

The new iPhone 14 is now available on Visible’s website and comes equipped with impressive features including:

The most elaborate dual-camera system on iPhone

Expanded safety features including an Emergency SOS via satellite

A Super Retina XDR display with a peak brightness setting of 1,200 nits

You don’t need to buy a new iPhone to be eligible for the $200 gift card, as all new Visible users are eligible for that promotion, but the Apple AirPods 3 offer is exclusive to those who purchase a new iPhone and sign up for Visible’s service.

Splurge on the New iPhone, Then Save With Visible

iPhones aren’t cheap, that’s for sure. The price of the iPhone 14 starts at $800, and they only get more expensive from there. Visible offers great financing options starting at around $30 per month for the new smartphone, but it’s still an investment.

If you’ve just splurged on a brand new iPhone, you’re probably looking for ways to save on your monthly bills. Enter Visible. It’s our favorite mobile hack for cutting down on monthly expenses without sacrificing service.

The reign of big wireless carriers who monopolize the market is over, and newer brands are offering objectively better cell phone plans for the price.

How Much Does Visible Cost?

Visible offers two simple, low-cost plans. The first one is $30/month, and the second is $45/month and comes with a few notable extras.

Both plans include:

Unlimited data, talk and text with no hidden fees

99% of U.S. population covered with Verizon’s powerful 5G network

No data limits on hotspot usage

24/7 access to their care team via chat

The addition of a smartwatch for just $5/month

For an extra $15/month, you get:

5G nationwide and 4G LTE network

Access to 5G ultra wideband and premium network experiences

Built-in spam protection

Unlimited talk and text in Mexico and Canada, as well as roaming in both locations

International calling from the U.S. to 30+ countries

International texting from the U.S. to 200+ countries

Check out both plans and sign up at the link below.

Sign Up For Visible — Starting at $30/Month

Pros of Switching to Visible

Visible is the cell phone plan of the future.

1. Sign Up Anywhere, Any Time

Visible uses eSIM cards to connect to their wireless coverage, which makes it easy to sign up for their service with a new or existing phone from anywhere. There’s no need for an in-person visit to a chaotic phone store or a pushy salesperson, and you can keep your current phone number most of the time. Since the new iPhone model is switching entirely to an eSIM card model, this makes it even easier to get Visible and a new phone in one purchase.

2. One Low Monthly Fee, No Contract Required

Visible’s cell phone plans come with one low monthly cost, no hidden fees and don’t require a contract, so you can cancel or change your plan anytime.

3. Financing Available On the New iPhone

Visible offers financing options on new smartphones, including the iPhone 14, that make it even easier and more affordable to get a new phone. The iPhone 14 starts at just under $35/month, which means you could purchase a new phone and pay for your first month of coverage for $65 total. And since Visible is run by Verizon’s 5G network, there’s no need to worry about frugality resulting in spotty coverage.