Who Has the Best Low-Cost Unlimited Cell Phone Plan? Visible vs. T-Mobile

Life is too short — and expensive — to settle for a mediocre or overpriced phone plan. Fortunately, the reign of big wireless carriers is coming to a close, and lesser-known brands are offering objectively better phone plans. One of our favorites? Visible.

Visible is wireless made for the single life, with plans starting at just $25 for unlimited talk, text and access to 5G data (it even works with your Apple Watch, which is pretty much unheard of with an affordable wireless plan). Visible has uncomplicated the phone plan and made it easier for everyone — from families to young adults being kicked off their parents’ plans — to access high-quality unlimited wireless coverage.

Previously, we’ve compared Visible side-by-side with the competition, and today we’re putting them head to head against one of the biggest cell phone carriers in the country: T-Mobile. In the Visible vs. T-Mobile battle for wireless superiority, why should you put your money on Visible?

Visible vs. T-Mobile: Who Has the Best Unlimited Plan?

Visible and T-Mobile both offer competitive phone plans in the arena of wireless coverage, but Visible’s plan is objectively better in a number of key ways. First off, Visible also only has one plan, which means there are no weighing different options, paying more for certain features or doubting you’re getting the best plan possible.

Here, see for yourself exactly how Visible and T-Mobile stack up against each other when it comes to key features like hotspot usage, taxes and fees, and the overall cost of your plan.

With Visible’s one great plan, you get:

Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited 5G & 4G LTE data powered by Verizon’s powerful 5G network

Unlimited mobile hotspot usage

Taxes and fees included, and no hidden fees that show up last minute

The ability to bring your own phone and stick with your current phone number

Calling & texting to Canada and Mexico

You get all of this for as low as $25/month when you sign up with a group, or as much as $40/month if you sign up for a single line. That’s a more competitive price point by far, which we could all use as inflation takes a serious bite out of our budgets.

Visible vs. T-Mobile: A Few Key Differences

If you’re a T-Mobile customer feeling lackluster about the service you’re receiving, and are curious about what else is out there, you’ve landed at the right place. Here are a few key differences between Visible and T-Mobile, in addition to what we’ve already pointed out.

1. A Low Monthly Fee, No Hidden Fees or Required Monthly Contract

Visible simplifies it all, and with their low monthly fee and lack of hidden fees, you won’t feel like you’re getting screwed over by a huge wireless provider. They’re upfront about their cost, transparent and your plan and don’t require you to sign a 12- or 18-month contract to save. You can cancel at any time, so you’re not locked in if the rate ends up not working for you.

2. You’re Getting Access to a Nationwide 5G Network at a Much Lower Price

There’s this notion that if you opt for a cheap cell phone plan, your coverage pays the price. Visible is not powered by an obscure network with limited coverage, it’s run by Verizon. Verizon offers powerful 5G coverage nationwide, so you get the same great coverage at a discounted rate.

3. Visible Offers a Great Referral Program

Visible also offers perks if you refer a friend to their service after signing up. Right now, if you bring a friend you’ll both get a month of wireless coverage for $5. If you bring 12 friends, you’ll get a year of service for just $5/month. Plus, if you all join Party Pay, Visible’s group payment plan, your wireless service is only $25/month after that.

4. You Can Bring Your Own Phone, or Finance a Device and Save Even More

With Visible, you can bring your own phone and phone number and activate your new plan via their e-SIM card service. Or, you can purchase a phone with them and finance it, making a new phone and cheaper phone plan even more accessible. Here are a few great phone deals currently being offered with Visible, with financing available.

How To Sign Up for Visible

Courtesy of Visible

