We Love These 17 Funny AirPods Cases That’ll Keep You Laughing While Protecting Your Earphones

There are tons of chic, smart-looking AirPod cases out there, but sometimes, you just want your tech accessories to make you laugh. After all, we could all use a little giggle in the midst of a boring work day. Of course, the best funny AirPod cases will protect your earphones while also bringing some much-needed whimsy to your day.

Like any accessory, the best AirPods cases should fit your personality while remaining functional. That’s why we’ve included a range of protective options for all kinds of AirPods and for all kinds of tastes. Most of the cases below are silicone AirPods cases, but we’ve included a variety of options.

From weirdly adorable baby goats to some good old-fashioned toilet humor, here are the top funny AirPod cases for 2022.

1. Gatorade & Takis AirPod 2-Pack

BEST OVERALL

Takis and Gatorade are the ultimate guilty pleasure snack – indulge in a healthier way with these soft AirPods cases, sold in a set. Made from silicone, this protective accessory is a must-have for snack lovers and music listeners alike.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Peekdook Bounty Paper Towel Airpods 1/2 Case

BEST FOR NEAT FREAKS

If you love sparkling counters and are known as a bit of a cleaning fanatic, you’ll love this funny AirPods case in the form of shockproof Bounty paper towel rolls. Also the perfect gift for germaphobes, this keychain case is quirky in all the right ways.

Related: How To Clean Your AirPods Pro Like a Pro

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Powerdelux Game Controller Airpods Pro Case

BEST FOR GAMERS

If you’re looking to protect your AirPods Pro and are into video games, look no further than this silicone controller case. Texture-wise, this funny AirPods Pro case is soft and delicate but looks like a real controller. Hang it on your bag so everyone can know you’re a die-hard gamer.

Courtesy of Walmart

4. Oqplog Nutella Snack Pack AirPod 1/2 Case

BEST FOR SWEET TOOTHS

We’ve all seen the Nutella jar accessories, but this Nutella on-the-go snack pack with dippable breadsticks is everything. If you know, you know. A great gift for Nutella lovers or anyone with a sweet tooth, this homage to chocolate hazelnut spread is everything.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Bawposy Airpods 1/2 Vaseline Case

BEST FOR FOOLING PEOPLE

Miniature vaseline keychains are a thing, and this one seriously looks like the real deal. The next time someone sees it and asks for a moisturizing swipe, stay silent and let this prank unfold as it was intended to. Particularly cruel in the winter.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Smoko Pearl Boba Tea AirPod Case

BEST FOR BUBBLE TEA LOVERS

If you have a boba obsession (why wouldn’t you?) check out this adorable and affordable little guy with built-in faux straw and a smiley face. He’ll have you dreaming of bubble tea all day long while keeping you in a cheerful mood.

Courtesy of Smoko Now

7. Recover Mushroom AirPods Case

TRIPPIEST PICK

Whether you’re just a Chaga fan or you prefer another kind of mushroom, this AirPods case with groovy, 70s-inspired colors and illustrations is the only way to keep your AirPods safe in 2022. Not only is this one of the top funny AirPod cases, but it’s also one of the most attractive.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

8. Moning Rick and Morty Airpod Case

BEST FOR RICK & MORTY FANS

Scream your love for Rick & Morty from the rooftop with this funny AirPod case depicting your most beloved characters. We love that these glittery earphone protectors are available in a range of sizes and colors, including a transparent, glitter-free option.

Courtesy of Walmart

9. Baby Goats AirPod Case

MOST ADORABLE

Live out your goat yoga fantasies with the cutest and funniest AirPods case we could find. Featuring baby goats on more baby goats, this case celebrates nature’s most chaotic animal. An option that’s as adorable as it is flashy, even the worst day can be made better with one glance at this case.

Courtesy of Look Human

10. Gtinna Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream AirPods 1/2 Case

BEST FOR BEN & JERRYS FANS

Not only are Ben & Jerry’s creative ice cream flavors delicious, but this old-school hippie duo is generally pretty rad and worth supporting. Celebrate with one of their most popular flavors, Chocolate Fudge Brownie. If you’re lactose-intolerance, live vicariously through this chuckle-inducing case.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. ZAHIUS Poop Emoji AirPods 1/2 Case

BEST TOILET HUMOR

You’re never too old for a little toilet humor. This poop emoji AirPods 1 and 2 case is just the right amount of cheeky. Plus, the quality of this shock and scratch-proof case is surprisingly impressive, with multiple buyers commenting on its durability.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Gudcos Cup Noodles AirPod 1/2 Case

BEST FOR RAMEN LOVERS

Are you a diehard ramen fan? Or maybe you just want to take a trip down memory lane with this nostalgic Cup Noodles funny AirPod case. Either way, this hilarious silicone covering has a slightly matte exterior and a more polished inside that snugly holds your headphones.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Junxihua McDonalds Airpods 1/2 Case

BEST FAST FOOD PICK

Ah, everyone’s famous guilty pleasure – juicy burgers, filet o’ fish, and those salty, golden fries. It might not be as easy to digest Mcdonald’s as it was back in high school, but we can still enjoy the feeling those golden arches give us with this McDonald’s AirPods case.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. LEWOTE Cactus Apple AirPods 1/2 Case

BEST FOR PLANT LOVERS

Whether you’re a plant lover or have a little bit of a prickly personality, this endearing cactus is one of the best funny AirPod cases on the market. Designed for AirPods 1 & 2, this tiny plant will keep your headphones safe but easy to take out when you need them.

Courtesy of Walmart

15. Kasem Hot Dog AirPods Case

BEST FOR CARNIVORES

Even if it’s not summertime, a hot dog motif is always appropriate. Complete with a squirt of mustard, this hot dog cartoon AirPods case has a striking green background. BBQ aficionados and avid carnivores will all have an appreciation for this case, which can be customized with a glossy or matte finish.

Courtesy of Kasem

16. French Bulldog AirPods Case

BEST FOR DOG LOVERS

If you’re a dog person, you’ll quickly be obsessed with this minimalist French Bulldog Airpod Case. This cool guy comes in matte black and is complete with black aviator shades. Made from reinforced silicone that surpasses military standard drop tests.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Trendy Finds More Starbucks AirPods Case

BEST FOR STARBUCKS DRINKERS

Available for all kinds of AirPods, this Starbucks drinks case comes in three colors: brown, pink and your classic white Starbucks cup with the brand’s famous logo. It also comes with an included adorable keychain with your very own bear barista.

Courtesy of Etsy

The Best AirPods & AirPods Pro Cases for Sale in 2022