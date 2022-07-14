Verizon Just Launched a $30 Unlimited Plan Without the Usual Loopholes — Is It Worth It?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you use a lot of mobile data (and who doesn’t these days?), you might find yourself paying overage fees. There are some cheap cell phone plans that offer unlimited data, but they’re the exception, not the rule, and there are often restrictions and fine print that make these unlimited data plans less attractive in reality. For instance, unlimited data doesn’t always mean unlimited 5G data (or even 4G data), and so you have unlimited data that you don’t actually use.

This week, Verizon launched a new program to combat that particular problem called Welcome Unlimited, which offers unlimited 5G mobile data plus $800 toward the cost of a new phone. The new plan is designed to make it easier for people to switch from their existing provider to Verizon, and at a lower rate. In fact, it’s shaping up to become one of the best mobile offers of the year so far.

Why is Verizon rolling out a new $30 cell phone plan when it’s never marketed itself as a budget wireless company? We believe it’s due to the rise of DTC mobile carriers like Visible and Mint Mobile, which have some incredibly cheap plans and attractive offers for new customers. These DTC companies have used celebrity talent like Ryan Reynolds to aggressively target young and budget-conscious mobile shoppers.

Welcome Unlimited launched on July 12, and we’ve got all the details below on this new unlimited plan.

What We Know About the New Verizon Welcome Unlimited Plan

Switching to a new provider isn’t always easy. Sometimes you have to give up your phone or pay a fee. Here’s a quick rundown on what you can expect with Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited Plan:

Unlimited 5G mobile data

$30/line per month for four lines with Auto Pay

Keep your phone and get a $240 Verizon e-gift card per line (up to 12 lines)

Ability to keep your existing phone

Mix and match plans package streaming services

The Welcome Unlimited plan not only allows new customers to keep their existing phone, but Verizon will also provide a $240 gift card per line, for up to 12 lines. For a family of four, that’s $960, so you can imagine how attractive this might be for families shopping around. The card won’t arrive until the phone has been active for more than 45 days (to keep people from abusing the program), but once you receive the card, you can use it on what you want.

Verizon also offers several other attractive plans, including the 5G Get More, which includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and more. Some people may favor this kind of package, since they would only have to pay one service — rather than having to pay for them individually. There’s also the 5G Start plan to consider, which provides 5GB of mobile hotspot data for free at $35/line per month.

Verizon has one of the widest-reaching networks in the country, and is quickly becoming the most popular mobile provider. If you’re looking to switch your mobile plan, the Welcome Unlimited plan is a great opportunity, especially considering how inflation has impacted people just about everywhere.

Courtesy of Verizon

