Set It and Forget It — Here Are the 15 Best Wireless Charging Pads For Your Phone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s 2022, you listen to music wirelessly, you stream content wirelessly — there’s no reason you should have to charge your devices by plugging them in anymore. Wireless chargers are ideal for bedroom nightstands, so you can wake up to a fully charged device, or your work desk to declutter your office space. Plus, it’s convenient to just set your smartphone down on a wireless charging pad and have it charge without reaching for a cable.

A wireless charging pad is also convenient for a household where there are multiple Android and Apple devices floating around. Instead of searching for the right cable or plug, everybody can live peacefully and charge their device on the same pad.

How We Chose the Best Wireless Charging Pads

Wireless chargers don’t have to be boring, and if you’re going to get a wireless charger, there better be some additional benefits that plugging your phone in can’t provide. We’ve tested lots of wireless charging pads (and wireless chargers of all kinds) here at SPY, and we’ve included our favorites below. In addition, we carefully researched the top options from trusted brands such as Anker and Mophie.

Here are the criteria we used to choose the best wireless charging pads.

Charging Speed – You’ll want your wireless charging pad to have at least 10W of charging power. If you plan on placing your charging pad on your nightstand and charging overnight, speed won’t really be a factor for you, but the quicker your phone can get fueled, the better.

Functionality – We looked for wireless charging pads that have cool features to make the wireless charging experience better and more helpful. For instance, MagSafe chargers magnetically align with your phone for a simple charging process, and the Anker Wireless Powerwave has a helpful light to let you know when your phone is successfully charging.

Unique Style – Admittedly, not all charging pads are stylish (we’re looking at you MagSafe), but wireless charging pads like Nomad, Kerf and TOZO all bring a unique, stylish element that makes your pad not only useful but an attractive gadget for your nightstand or desk.

Special Features – The best wireless charging pads also have one or two special features that set them apart from your standard wireless chargers. For instance, the Courant Catch 3 packs multiple charging coils plus a catch-all tray for your keys and wallet. The Nomad Base Station also offers the ability to charge multiple devices, and it has an extremely stylish design.

If you find yourself constantly looking for a charging cable or have multiple devices that need charging, it’s time to upgrade to a wireless charging pad.

Below are our recommendations for the best wireless charging pad for sale in 2022.

1. Courant Catch 3 Accessory Tray

BEST OVERALL

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a wireless charging pad as elegant as the Courant Catch 3. This tray not only wirelessly charges your smartphone but also keeps all of your daily accessories like sunglasses, wallets and jewelry organized. It looks great on your nightstand or right at the entryway of your home. It’s pricey, but man, it sure is stylish.

There is one drawback, which is limited compatibility with MagSafe charging. If that’s not a concern, then this is our top pick for the best wireless charging pad. If you’re giving this as a gift, you can also have the leather exterior monogrammed.

Courtesy of Courant

2. Moft Smart Desk Mat

RUNNER UP

What if your desk mat could also wirelessly charge all of your devices? And what if that desk mat also featured built-in accessories like tablet and phone holders? This innovative gadget might sound like fiction, but Moft — the company behind those origami-like device stands — has built a wireless charging pad like no other. Moft sent SPY this charging mat for review, and we’ve been very impressed with the functionality. It also has a handsome design that’s perfect for the office.

Courtesy of Moft

3. Nomad Base Station

MOST STYLISH

Three charging coils are expertly placed inside of a cushioned surface to provide speedy 10W wireless charging for two devices. It also has a USB-A port on the side to charge another device (at 7.5W). Beyond its charging prowess, the walnut base pops on any surface. It’s a bit on the pricier side, but for wireless charging that looks this good, we think it’s worth it.

Courtesy of Nomad

4. Kerf Wireless Charging Block

MOST UNIQUE

This wireless charging pad is cool, plain and simple. Made from locally sourced wood, you get to choose what type of wood your charger is made from. If it’s a rarer cut, the price of the block goes up. If you already have a cable and power supply, you can opt for just the block which starts around $40. You can also get this charger engraved for that special someone in your life.

Courtesy of Kerf

5. Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad

TRIPLE CHARGE

When you need to charge your iPhone, wireless earbuds and Apple Watch all at once, a single wireless charger isn’t going to cut it. Hell, even a dual won’t do. Thankfully the Satechi Trio charges three devices simultaneously. This is a great device for your nightstand, so when you wake up, you and all your devices are ready to go.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Anker Wireless Powerwave Pad

MOST BASIC

The $12 dollar price tag is already enticing, but with Qi-compatibility and 10W worth of charging power, this wireless charging pad from Anker is a great choice for convenience on a budget. The grippy charging surface helps ensure your smartphone doesn’t slide out of position and a helpful indicator light lets you know that your phone is, in fact, charging. This is wireless convenience, the affordable way.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Nomad Base One Magsafe Charger

GREAT STYLE

Nomad makes some of the best wireless charging pads in the world, so it’s no surprise their products make multiple appearances in this shopping guide. The Nomad Base One Magsafe Charger is not only great looking with its glossy piano-black base and white charging center, but it also charges quickly. It has some weight to it as well making it feel sturdy and dependable. The only real downside is you need to purchase it with the Nomad 30W charger, which isn’t included. But in terms of style for a wireless charging pad, it’s hard to beat.

Courtesy of Nomad

8. Mophie Wireless 15W Charging Pad

QUICK CHARGE

Few third-party wireless chargers provide 15W of recharging power, but this wireless charging pad from Mophie steps up to the challenge. Not only does it quickly charge your new iPhone 13 like a MagSafe charger, but it can also wirelessly charge other compatible devices as well. It’s slim and compact, so it won’t clutter your desktop.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Apple MagSafe Duo

APPLE DUAL CHARGING

What’s better than one MagSafe charger? Two, of course! If you’re on team Apple, you’ll appreciate a wireless charging pad that can charge your new iPhone 13 and your AirPods Pro at the same time. It’s powerful and provides quick charging for your Apple devices. That said, you’ll certainly pay those pesky premium Apple prices for this wireless charging pad.

Courtesy of Best Buy

10. Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad

ALSO CONSIDER

Apple isn’t the only one that provides wireless charging pads specifically for its devices. Just set your Samsung phone and watch on the pad and it will quickly power them up with 12W of charging ability. Even if you don’t rock Samsung devices, this charging pad is Qi-compatible and can charge Apple products as well. It’s one of the more affordable dual wireless charging pads around.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Tozo W1 Wireless Charger

ULTRA SLIM

This wireless charging pad is sleek, and its ultra-thin design, LED lights and shiny finish make it look both futuristic and stylish. In our testing, the TOZO W1 recharged our smartphone by 50% in an hour. Admittedly, that’s not the fastest in the world, (or in our rankings for that matter), but when you consider the sleek design along with the affordable $13 price tag, it’s hard to pass on this wireless charging pad.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Nimble Eco-Friendly Apollo 15W Wireless Charging Pad

MOST ECO-FRIENDLY

What makes this wireless charging pad so cool? It’s made from recycled silicone and plastic. Plus, the packaging it arrives in doesn’t contain any plastic either. As for the charging capabilities, there is a magnet built-in to align your phone and it comes with a 20-watt charging adapter and cable, so you won’t need to purchase those separately like other wireless charging pads.

Courtesy of Best Buy

13. iOttie iON Wireless Duo

MOST VERSATILE

This is a great wireless charging pad for your work or home office. You can set your phone upright or landscape style on the fabric stand — which looks great, too — and place another item like your smartwatch or earbuds on the flat pad. And being able to charge two devices at once is decent value considering the $50 price tag.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Samsung Electronics Wireless Charger Trio

BEST FOR GALAXY WATCH

For those who are team Samsung, and more specifically, those who rock a Galaxy Watch 4, 3 or Active 2 or Active watch, you can take full advantage of this trio charger. Place your watch in the dip, and toss your other devices on the pad. With six built-in coils, you don’t have to carefully place your devices on there either. If you aren’t a Galaxy Watch owner, you might want to consider going with the dual version instead.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Belkin Wireless Charger 10W

HONORABLE MENTION

If you want a well-built wireless charging pad that won’t break the bank, we recommend this option from Belkin. That’s due to wireless charging that can power up your smartphone even if it has a slim 3mm-thick case on it. It can also charge other accessories like Airpods (with wireless charging) and Airpods Pro. Plus, the 10W charging capabilities will please anyone looking for a speedy charge.

Courtesy of Amazon

Also Consider: Apple MagSafe Charger

BEST FOR IPHONE 13

If you have a new iPhone 13, it’s tough to find a more convenient and quicker way to charge your phone. The MagSafe charger magnetically snaps to the back of your phone and provides a speedy 15W of charging power. You don’t have to worry about lining it up correctly or anything, just “click” and it charges. It also charges Airpods Pro and Airpods with a wireless charging case.

Read More: The Best Chargers for iPhone Users

Courtesy of Apple

power broker: the best anker portable chargers on Amazon