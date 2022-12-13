The Unlimited Plan Arms Race Heats Up With New Offers from Xfinity Mobile Starting at $30/Month

It’s easy to burn through all of your mobile data every month, especially if you’re not at home all the time using your WiFi. That’s why getting an unlimited mobile data plan is the best option for many people. Unfortunately, many unlimited plans cost far more than anyone would want to pay. That’s why we’re excited to share Xfinity Mobile’s new pricing plans for two unlimited mobile lines, which, according to Xfinity, can save you up to 50% compared to the other big brands like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

Xfinity previously announced their all-new $30 unlimited plan, and we’re here to update you on their mobile data deals. If you’re hoping to save on your mobile plan in 2023, then we’ve got all the details below.

It boils down to unlimited data for only $30/per mobile line a month and even less if you have more than five lines. Here’s some more information to help you understand the deal:

Why We’re Excited About These New Xfinity Mobile Prices

Not too long ago, mobile data didn’t matter all that much, but these days, it’s one of the most important factors when choosing a mobile plan. Both remote and in-person workers rely on mobile data to get their work done, and with other data drains like gaming, TV/movies, and music streaming, it’s easy to use all of your available data in a surprisingly short period of time.

That’s why low-cost unlimited data plans like this one from Xfinity are such exciting prospects. Keep in mind that the advertised price of cheap unlimited plans (in this case, $30 per line) is often available only to customers who sign up with three or four lines. Likewise, before switching to a low-cost plan like Xfinity Mobile, Mint or Visible, we recommend checking the fine print to see if there are any limitations on 5G coverage or data speeds.

Xfinity’s claims of savings are legit, however. Here’s a comparison of Xfinity’s unlimited plans to AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile:

Courtesy of Xfinity

Xfinity isn’t stopping with unlimited mobile data; they’re also providing data by the gig. New prices on mobile data (per gig) can be mixed and matched with any of their mobile plans.

The “By the Gig” pricing starts at $15 for 1GB, and the deals get better with the more data you buy:

This Xfinity plan is one of the best-unlimited deals on the market, but the competition is also tempting. We recently came up with a list of the best cheap unlimited cell phone plans currently available, and this is a market that’s quickly becoming saturated with unlimited plans (which is great news for mobile customers in a time of inflation).

There are also signs that some other big carriers are getting in on the cheap unlimited craze, with Verizon now offering new members unlimited for the same low price of $30/per month with the Welcome Plan. Hopefully, this is a sign of more to come when it comes to affordable unlimited data plans.