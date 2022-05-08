Airthings View Plus Review: Can This Air Quality Monitor Improve Your Quality of Life?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We all want to look and feel our best. We tend to focus on how we treat our body — what we eat\ and drink, our daily skincare treatment regimen, how often we exercise — but we generally don’t think about the air we’re breathing. That’s where the Airthings View Plus can help.

The Airthings View Plus is an air quality monitor that helps you manage the air in your home and test for air quality issues such as carbon dioxide and pollution. I’ve had the Airthings View Plus in my kitchen for the last two weeks to see how it works, and if it can really help you breathe better. Here’s everything you need to know.

Specs

Battery Life: 2 years

2 years Wi-Fi: Enabled

Enabled Warranty: 12 months

12 months What it monitors: Radon, particulate matter (PM 2.5), Co2, humidity, temperature, VOC and air pressure

Simple Setup and Installation

Like most Wi-Fi-enabled devices, the setup is simple. By downloading the app and following the prompts, the AirThings View Plus is activated within a couple of minutes. It takes a week for the sensors to properly calibrate to the environment, so take the initial readings with a grain of salt. And it can take up to 30 days for the Radon sensor to get a complete picture of the amount that may be coming up through the ground in your home.

Simple Design

The design is clean and simple, resembling a Honeywell Home Low Voltage thermostat. It has a smooth matte-white finish with a fairly basic monochrome display that will tell you the radon level, PM 2.5 reading, and when you move by the motion sensors, it will display the Co2 levels, of course, these stats that are displayed are customizable. It is powered by six AA batteries (which admittedly seems like a lot) or can be plugged into a wall outlet.

Easy-to-Read Specs and Features

The AirThings View Plus can help you monitor the following in your home:

Radon – A cancer-causing gas found in all building and homes

– A cancer-causing gas found in all building and homes PM 2.5 – Particulate matter that irritates airways

– Particulate matter that irritates airways Co2 – Gas that affects sleep, decision making and can cause drowsiness

– Gas that affects sleep, decision making and can cause drowsiness Humidity – Can cause mold and dust mites

– Can cause mold and dust mites Temperature – How hot and cold your home is

– How hot and cold your home is VOC – Chemicals from household products that can negatively impact health

– Chemicals from household products that can negatively impact health Air Pressure – Air pressure can cause headache and fatigue

Airthings View Plus makes it easy to read these specs on the display and on the smartphone app. A green dot means the levels are within “good” or healthy conditions. A yellow dot next to each number means “fair” and a red dot means “poor.”

The app also allows you to see a breakdown of each particle or gas it monitors within the last 12 hours, 48 hours, the week, month, year or throughout a custom date range. Within this breakdown, you can see your air quality results down to the hour and pinpoint the exact times you have spikes with certain readings.

The Verdict

While I found this device easy to use and it can be beneficial to know the readings on all the air particulates and gasses floating around in my home, the biggest takeaway was to open a window when I was cooking — that is when the air particles would spike in my kitchen. Also, to open a window when I pull my car into the garage (the door to my garage is close to the kitchen). That being said, I wouldn’t pay $300 to ensure there’s proper ventilation in my home, and I don’t have any particular concerns about the air quality in my home.

However, this may be beneficial for someone with respiratory issues or sensitivities, like asthma, and want to know what’s in the air and the quality of it. This may help those individuals take proper action to better their air quality, like increasing ventilation in the home or using an air purifier.

Pros:

Scans the air for a number of different air particulates and gasses

Easy to use app and display

Can be powered with batteries or plugged into a wall outlet

Cons:

6 AA batteries are needed to power the device

Monochrome display is outdated

Will need additional sensors to monitor the whole household

Score: 7/10

How Long Will It Last?

It’s hard to say exactly how long this device would last without testing, but the expected battery life is two years and the device is covered by a one-year warranty should you run into any issues within that timeframe.

What Are Some of the Alternatives?

Let it be known that the Airthings View Plus isn’t the only air quality monitor available. In fact, there are a number of great air quality monitors to choose from. Here are a few to consider.

VSON Indoor Air Quality Meter

A portable air quality monitor solution so you can keep an eye on what you’re breathing no matter where you are. It looks like a mini alarm clock (it does tell time as well) and detects the temp, Co2 levels, PPM and humidity of your surrounding areas.

Langkou Indoor Air Quality Monitor

Sporting a big color display that is easy to read, and also featuring a Co2 alarm when levels get too high, it can be an active solution for those who are worried about Co2 levels in their home. The device is completely portable and rechargeable.

David Instruments AirLink Professional Air Quality Sensor

The David Instruments AirLink can be used to measure the air quality both indoors and outside. Not only does it measure the air particulates and give you accurate readings through a downloadable app, but you can also see the air quality in other areas around the world.