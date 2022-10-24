SPY-Tested Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Speaker Is Back to Prime Day Pricing at 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

After testing numerous smart speakers, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) reigned supreme and took the top spot in our best smart speakers award. That’s a great accomplishment given it was competing against other solid offerings like the Google Nest Audio and Apple HomePod Mini, but it’s even better when it’s flaunting a substantial discount.

For a limited time, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is accompanied by a 50% off discount that brings it back down to its Prime Day pricing. Alternatively, this is also a BOGO (buy one, get one) offer because you’re getting two speakers for the price of one normally.

With a pair like this, we’ve raved how you can use it with a Fire TV Stick or actual Fire TV for stereo sound.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why This Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Is a Great Deal

Originally $99.99, but now $49.99

Instant savings of $50

50% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

When it comes to value, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) just packages everything we want in a smart speaker. First of all, you get incredible sound because it adapts to the acoustics of the room. No matter where you place it, whether it’s corner, nook, coffee table, or next to the wall, it’ll automatically tune itself to deliver the best sound possible.

Another feature that’s often underused or overlooked is how it’s a Zigbee smart home hub. You can quickly set up low powered smart home accessories, like door sensors or motion detectors, directly with the Amazon Echo through the Alexa app. This eliminates the need to install a third-party app, since the Echo acts as the Zigbee hub to control these gadgets.

And lastly, it now has the new Eero built-in support that effectively allows it to act as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi access point. If you’ve even experienced Wi-Fi dead zones in your home, or perhaps areas that get weaker signals from your router, this feature will help to eliminate those issues. That’s because this smart speaker doubles as a Wi-Fi extender for compatible Eero Wi-Fi routers.

Courtesy of Amazon

