We’ve Used the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for Over a Year and Now It’s 47% Off With a Free Smart Bulb

If you’ve been looking to get into smart home technology, there’s never been a better time, but with all of the options on the market, it can be a bit of a challenge to know where to start. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are some of the best out there, offering a capable package that is simple to set up and easy to use.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Echo (4th Gen) with a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for only $59.99, for a total of $54.99 of savings!

When buying your first piece of smart home technology, it makes sense to look at a brand with a stellar reputation, like Amazon Alexa, to ensure you’re getting your money’s worth with great products like the Echo.

Why This Amazon Echo + Sengled Color Bulb Bundle Is a Great Deal

This is just one of many other Amazon Echo smart speaker bundles that are up for grabs right now with deep discounts. Take for instance the just released Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) that has covered Wi-Fi dead zones in our home.

What We Love About the Amazon Echo + Sengled Color Bulb

Amazon has a fantastic reputation for its smart home products, so you can rest assured that when you buy one, you’re getting your money’s worth. The Echo is packed to the brim with all sorts of tricks and features. Everybody knows “Hey Alexa, play the Beatles” by now, but the Echo’s other features really get us excited.

One cool aspect of the Echo is its quality as a simple speaker. The Echo’s speakers provide HD lossless audio for listening to your favorite tunes or pairing with Fire TV devices to create your home theater. The Echo and Alexa Smart Home do not require a hub like some other Smart Home systems. All you need is your smartphone and the Alexa app, and you’re good to go!

We’ve loved using it for over a year now and detailed why it’s worth installing a smart speaker in your bathroom. You’ll be surprised by the life saving potential of Amazon’s Alexa Together service.

The Sengled Bluetooth Color Bulb is an excellent addition to the Echo and comes free with the bundle. Features of the Sengled bulb include a large spectrum of 16 million brilliant and soft colors, tunable whites, routine setup, and easy integration with Amazon Alexa.