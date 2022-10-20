New Arrival: Amazon’s Just Released New Echo Dot Smart Speaker Is Already Getting a Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Announced just a short few weeks back at its annual fall hardware event, Amazon’s just released Echo Dot (5th Gen) smart speaker is already getting its first discount. It’s seriously a tempting offer given that it was officially released today.

Amazon’s new smart speaker is getting a 15% off discount when it’s paired with an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router. This is a logical pairing, given that the new Echo Dot also acts as an access point extender to increase your home’s Wi-Fi range.

Why This Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Is a Great Deal

Originally $118.99, but now $99.99

Instant savings of $19.00

16% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Let’s break down the cost of buying both devices individually. For starters, the new Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) has a price tag of $50, while buying the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi router separately would cost an additional $69. That’s a total of $119, but this bundle deal drops it down to $100. Even though it’s only a savings of $19, it’s still better than buying them full price — especially when the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a new product. New gadgets don’t typically get any discount at launch.

Of course, the biggest reason to upgrade or buy the new Echo Dot is because of its new hardware. Yes, the new components it’s packing allow it to sound much better than the previous version, but now it does double duty as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi access point to extend your home’s Wi-Fi coverage of up to 1,000 square feet. Dead spots in those outlying areas will no longer be a problem because you can cover the gaps with the new Echo Dot.

And lastly, Amazon also has the same bundle deal going on with the new Echo Dot with Clock. In fact, it receives a 15% off discount. With its new dynamic LEDs, there will be more animations when it display the time, date, weather, song titles, and more. We love that it makes for an ideal bedside alarm clock because you can always tell the time by glazing at it, instead of having to ask Alexa.

