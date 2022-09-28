Amazon’s Most Affordable Echo Smart Speaker Can Now Expand Your Home’s Wi-Fi

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Given that it was last refreshed in 2020, Amazon’s Echo line of smart speakers certainly deserved some much-needed updating. During its annual fall device event, the company introduced four new Echo smart speakers: a refreshed Echo Studio, two Echo Dots, and a new version of the Echo Dot Kids.

All four new models have unchanged designs, but it’s what’s under the hood that receives the biggest upgrades. New hardware combined with features make these Alexa powered devices even more valuable in the smart home.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Doubles As An Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Access Point

The new Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) doesn’t deviate from the spherical shape introduced by the fourth generation model back in 2020, but the internals have been upgraded to deliver improved audio performance, support for gestures using an accelerometer, and a new AZ2 Neural Edge processor.

Courtesy of Amazon

Knowing all of that, you shouldn’t underestimate this smart speaker because its custom full-range driver helps to double the bass and produce even clearer vocals. Audiophiles should be pleasantly satisfied by the results, especially for its inexpensive price point.

Courtesy of Amazon

While voice commands have been the direct way of interacting with the speaker, the addition of the accelerometer gives the new Echo Dot the ability to support tap gestures. For example, you’ll be able to tap on the speaker to pause and play music — as well as dismiss calls and end timers.

Courtesy of Amazon

Its sibling in the new Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is also greeted by new improvements, which, most notably, included an upgraded high-density dot technology to display more icons and animations than before. Amazon showed off a demo with the smart speaker scrolling some text on the smart speaker, like the name of a song, the weather conditions, and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

However, the biggest addition we’re stoked about is that both the new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock have Eero built-in. This means that they double as access point hubs for Eero’s Wi-Fi mesh system, which is wonderful because it’s disguised as a smart speaker. If you already have an Eero mesh Wi-Fi router at home, you’ll be able to use these two new Echo Dot smart speakers to expand your home’s Wi-Fi network — covering any dead spots you might have in those outlying areas.

Pre-orders for the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) are available right now for $49.99 and $59.99 respectively.

Courtesy of Amazon

New Color, Better Audio With the New Amazon Echo Studio

Audiophiles will be happy to know that the new Amazon Echo Studio was given a minor refresh, boasting improved spatial audio processing technology. One of the coolest features of the Echo Studio has always been its ability to optimize its sound performance based on the room’s acoustics. The same technology has been enhanced with this new Echo Studio, so there’s greater presence, deeper bass, and mid-range clarity for a more immersive audio experience. Hardware components aside, this high-end wireless smart speaker is also available in a new Glacier White color at the same $199.99 cost as before.

Courtesy of Amazon

More Fun Designs For the Echo Dot Kids

And lastly, the new Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) smart speaker is now available in two brand new designs — Owl and Dragon. Apart from the fun looking designs, these new options also pack the same and exciting new features we’ve already detailed above. For young children, it’s a wonderful way of having them use Alexa to read them a bedtime story, have access to kid friendly fun, and more. It’s available for pre-order right now at $59.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

