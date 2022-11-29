The Amazon Echo Dot Is a Privacy-Friendly Smart Speaker and 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Like clockwork, the Black Friday deals bleed over into Cyber Monday where a little something extra is taken off the discounted price. This year was no different bringing you the biggest markdowns on products we love including smart home devices such as the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen).

As the day comes to an end, our SPY team is urging everyone looking for sales to grab their wallets, add what's left to the shopping cart and process that big (or small) purchase. One item you must have at checkout is the Amazon Echo Dot, which is on sale for 50% off for a limited time.

Although the Amazon Echo Dot isn’t a huge contrast to previous versions in regards to the spherical design, the affordable device goes beyond the functions of smart speaker, packed with all-new incredible features.

As music lovers, we’ve reviewed the smart device and discovered this edition offers a much improved audio experience with clearer vocals, deeper bass and vibrant sound. For those who often deal with a lot of buffering and signal drops, look no further as the 5th Gen is capable of whole-home mesh wifi, expanding connectivity throughout your entire house. One of the best developments that stood out was the added layers of privacy protection that will keep all your information safe and secured.

Whether you’re shopping for the best Christmas gift of the holiday season or a smart upgrade to your home, but can’t afford a complete overhaul, the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is here to help you score bigger and save smarter.