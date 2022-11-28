Better Hurry: Amazon’s Cyber Monday $18 Echo Dot and Philips Hue Smart Bulb Bundle Won’t Last

Who doesn’t love getting free stuff? Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales are ongoing, but one of the best deals we’ve uncovered is this 67% off bundle deal on the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue White Smart Bulb. This is the perfect pairing for anyone looking to start their smart home or expanding their existing collection of devices.

$17.98 $55.98 68% off

Why This Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Is a Great Deal

There are more bundles with Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals that pair smart speakers with smart lights. Here are just some of our favorite deals going on right now, but don’t forget to check out the full list of deals below.

What We Love About These Amazon Echo Smart Speaker Bundles

With the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Philips Hue White Smart Bulb bundle deal, it’s the perfect marriage that lets you control the light bulb with the help of Alexa. Using the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), you can instantly say a voice command to turn off the Philips Hue White Smart Bulb — or even set a routine where it can automatically turn on/off each day. Call it the modern version of the Clapper because you can stay cozy in your bed or recliner, and still command the lights with your voice.

On their own, they’re both useful in their own way. The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is perfect for smaller spaces, since it doesn’t take up much footprint. Plus, it’s still pretty good at playing music with its audio performance. Once you begin to add in more smart home devices, such as smart door locks, video doorbells, and smart temperature sensors, you can leverage the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for more advanced functions — like being able to announce whenever the front door opens.

Meanwhile, the Philip Hue White Smart Bulb can be accessed through the Philips Hue app in addition to voice commands to Alexa. In the app, you can create scenes that can create the perfect ambiance for reading, watching TV, or simply hanging out with friends. And of course, you’ll benefit from its power efficiency over traditional incandescent bulbs to reduce your electric bill.