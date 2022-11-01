For Alexa’s Birthday, Amazon’s Echo Show 10 and 15 Smart Displays Are Down to Lowest Prices Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s smart displays are so incredibly useful. Its two biggest options, the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) and Echo Show 15, have just been given their lowest prices to date thanks to Alexa’s upcoming birthday. If you’ve been holding off for a while, this is the time to get them.

Currently, both smart displays are 32% off their normal prices — making them a smidge under $170. That’s tempting to know because the Echo Show 15 was previously at $190 back in August, while the Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) was down to as low as $180 over the summer. It’s no wonder when they’re some of the best smart displays around.

Better yet, because it’s Alexa’s birthday, these are just two fo the Alexa devices currently on sale. Click the link below to shop all the deals, and keep scrolling to learn more about these SPY-tested smart displays.

Why These Amazon Echo Show Smart Displays Are Great Deals

For Alexa’s birthday, Amazon’s two best smart displays are seriously discounted. Both of these products were recently included in the SPY Smart Home Awards 2022.

What We Love About These Amazon Echo Show Smart Displays

Let’s start with the smaller Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). Most notably, it features a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen that swivels around its base. This feature comes in handy for video calls because it’ll actively follow you around a room so you stay centered. The mesh fabric covered base also hides the best speaker driver we’ve experienced in a smart display, producing excellent bass and strong volume. In fact, its audio performance is only surpassed by dedicated smart speakers like the Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Studio.

As for the Amazon Echo Show 15, it’s the command center of the home with its massive 15-inch 1080p touchscreen. When it’s wall mounted, we love how the widgets dynamically change to provide us with relevant information — like the status of our Amazon package deliveries, smart home controls, and more. For a busy household, we love how we can easily write a sticky note for everyone to see.

And lastly, there’s privacy and security with these two smart displays. If you have aging parents, they can work with Amazon’s Alexa Together service to provide you with features to watch over them. Furthermore, they can also double as handy security cameras when you’re subscribed to Alexa Guard because they’ll notify you whenever motion is detected. All of these features simply show the incredible power of these Alexa powered smart displays.

Have trouble deciding? Then read about how these the Amazon Echo Show 10 stacks up against in the Echo Show 10 in our comparison.

