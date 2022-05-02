Why Wait for Prime Day? The Amazon Echo Show 15 Just Got a Proper $50 Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 has yet to receive a significant discount since its release last year, but it looks like the wait is finally over for this incredible smart display. For a limited time right now, the Amazon Echo Show 15 is on sale for 20% off. Even though we don’t have a firm date for Amazon Prime Day, you won’t need to wait for it because this deal is happening right now.

Why the Amazon Echo Show 15 Is a Great Deal

Originally $249.99, but now $199.99

Instant savings of $50

20% off its normal price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Show 15

There’s a lot to love about the Amazon Echo Show 15. For starters, it provides a central hub where everyone in your household can collaborate and stay informed about the day’s goings-on. Since it’s a smart display, it’ll show useful information such as calendar events, reminders, and yes, sticky notes that you can post for all to see. We really enjoyed the convenience of doing this in our review.

Secondly, with its sizable 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, the Echo Show 15 makes for an impressive digital photo frame wherever it’s placed. Colors are nice and punchy, plus you can send images you may have with Amazon Photos or Facebook to automatically show up on the Echo Show 15. That way, it can rotate and share all of your latest photos without requiring you to do any extensive managing.

It’s also a hub that comes in handy for controlling all of your other favorite Amazon Alexa devices. For example, you can instantly view the livestream of your home security camera to check up on your pets while you’re away. You can also see who’s at the front door the moment motion is detected by your video doorbell. And of course, there’s always turning on/off your smart lights by simply asking Amazon Alexa.

Speaking of Alexa, the voice assistant can provide you tips about your Amazon packages — as well as inform you about upcoming deals on some of your favorite gadgets. There are even a few funny things to ask Alexa too, but we really get a chuckle whenever we speak to Samuel L. Jackson through the Echo Show 15 because he has some interesting things to say.

When it comes to mounting options, you can either purchase the optional tilt and swivel stand that was made for it or simply wall-mount the device. We recommend placing it in areas like the kitchen or living room, where there’s a high traffic of individuals who can see it. If it’s too big for you, you should also consider the following smart displays below that are also on sale right now.

