This Amazon Echo Show 15 Bundle Brings Back Prime Day Pricing on one of Amazon’s Best Smart Home Gadgets

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s flagship smart display, capable of replacing a small computer monitor if needed. All joking aside, it’s a powerful display that has a lot of functionality not seen on other Alexa smart displays, and this makes it an excellent choice for use in the kitchen or in a home office. Best of all, when you buy it, you’re essentially getting the Amazon Echo Show 5 for free.

Why the Amazon Echo Show 15 Is a Great Deal

Originally $334.99, now discounted to $249.99

Total discount of 25% off

Instant savings of $84.99

Prime members get free shipping and returns

This is an “Amazon’s Choice” product with a 4.6-star rating

What We Love About the Amazon Echo Show 15

It’s proper name is actually the Echo Show “Versatile” 15. Okay, that’s a joke — but the smart display is so much more than just an easy way to see what smart devices are active. It can act as a digital photo frame and rotate through family portraits. Since it can also be placed in either a horizontal or a vertical configuration, it’s perfect for use in almost any space in the home.

Mount it on the wall to act as a photo frame, or hang it horizontally and let it be a spare streaming device in the kitchen. You can also receive recipe suggestions, follow along step-by-step, and even automatically add the necessary ingredients to your shopping list.

Of course, the Echo Show 15 comes with all of the Alexa features you expect. You can drop in thanks to the built-in camera or even take part in some video meetings. The Echo Show 15 also has on-screen widgets that can show your morning commute, your to-do list, your shopping list, the recipe of the day, and more.

It even has picture-in-picture. If you’re watching your favorite show on Prime Video and hear the doorbell ring, you can ask Alexa to show who’s at the door without looking away from the train wreck that is the last season of How I Met Your Mother. After using the Echo Show 15 for months on end, the device has earned a place of honor in our home.

Although it’s smaller in stature, you still can’t discount what the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) offers. Due to its smaller size, it’s suited to fit tighter spaces like your night stand, side table, or kitchen countertop. You still have most of the same basic functionality as the Echo Show 15, including Alexa’s Drop-In feature.

