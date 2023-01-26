Amazon’s New Blink Security Camera Floodlight Can Be Yours for Just Under $100!

Although we’re in a new year with exciting new possibilities, rising crime remains one of the top concerns of many Americans. Nothing matters more than the health and safety of you and your family. So what can you do to improve the security of your home?

CES 2023 ushered in several new and exciting smart home products focused on these concerns. We saw state-of-the-art smart locks, innovative smart safes, and several new surveillance cameras in a year that was chocked full of products aiming to improve home security.

The latest home security solution to get us excited since CES is Amazon’s new Blink Floodlight/Security Camera combo, which looks to be an absolute steal at just $99.99! Check out everything we love about the new Blink from Amazon below:

Courtesy of Amazon

What We Love About the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

Alexa is likely the number one name for smart home products. Still, many people only know Alexa as a chatty AI companion that can help you listen to your favorite music. Aside from the famous Echo, Amazon Alexa smart home offerings include the Ring Doorbell, home air quality monitors, thermostats, and a myriad of top-notch home security gadgets.

Courtesy of Amazon

The Blink is the latest product to follow Amazon’s trend of making high-quality smart home products. It features easy integration with Alexa, 2600 lumens of light, 1080p HD live viewing, crisp two-way audio, and a 105 Db siren to scare off anything that might go bump in the night. Additionally, subscribers of the optional Blink subscription plan can take advantage of Blink’s new person detection with embedded computer vision and local clip sharing with a Sync Module (sold separately).

The Blink is a whopping $150.00 less than Amazon’s other floodlight/camera combo, and it looks equally capable of protecting your home. It’ll make an excellent purchase if you don’t mind a wired device!

Pricing and Availability

As excited as we are to try out the Blink Floodlight/Security Camera, we don’t have an exact release date. It shouldn’t be too long, and it’ll be available for $99.99. If you’re interested in purchasing a floodlight/security combo right now, check out this one from Reolink.