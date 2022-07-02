Buy More, Save More: Amazon Is Having a Blink Security Camera Bonanza Sales Like No Other

With Amazon Prime Day on the horizon, we’ve been busy keeping tabs on some of our favorite gadgets to see what discounts Amazon might give them ahead of the shopping day bonanza. We’ve already highlighted a couple of deals around the Blink Mini home security camera, but Amazon continues to throw several tempting deals at us prior to Prime Day’s arrival. This latest one covers Blink’s entire security camera lineup, which includes indoor cameras, outdoor cameras, floodlight cameras, video doorbells and much more. In fact, you can save up to 50% off for a limited time.

Shop The Deals

Why These Blink Home Security Camera Bundles Are a Great Deal

If you thought waiting for Prime Day would net you the best deals, you’re sorely mistaken because here’s what’s on the table with these offers.

Instant savings between $15 to $265

Between 24% to 50% off their normal pricing

Deals on all of Blink’s security cameras

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

If you don’t have time to look through each listing, we’ve quickly rounded up all the best deals below.

What We Love About These Blink Home Security Camera Bundles

Out of the bunch, we have to mention the 57% savings on a bundle deal consisting of a five-piece Blink Outdoor set and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) smart display. You’ll be able to mount the Blink Outdoor camera to cover all corners of your home, and even throw one into the garage or shed to expand your coverage. And with the help of the Amazon Echo Show 5, you can quickly view live feeds from those cameras from the comfort of your home.

Read more: Blink vs Ring

Courtesy of Amazon.

If you don’t need all of that coverage, then consider the 50% savings on the Blink Mini home security camera. This camera has just about everything you’d need including custom motion detection zones, two-factor authentication for added security and two-way communication. For pet owners, it can be a valuable gadget to help you keep tabs on what your critters are up to when you’re away.

Read more: Blink Mini Review

Courtesy of Amazon

And finally, there’s the eight-piece Blink camera deal that’s accompanied by a generous 46% discount. Not only does it package security cameras to cover indoors and out, but it’s the only bundle that includes the Solar Charging Mount for the Blink Outdoor. The security camera is already phenomenal with its two-year battery life rating, but this mount would eliminate the need to replace the batteries entirely.

Read more: Best Outdoor Home Security Cameras

Courtesy of Amazon.

The Best Smart Speakers for Every Corner of Your Home