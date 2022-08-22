The SPY-Tested Arlo Spotlight Security Camera Is $80 Today — No Subscription Required

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Everyone wants to keep their property safe, but there’s a dilemma: security cameras are expensive. So are the items you order online! According to statistics, 49 million Americans experienced porch theft at least once in 2021. While there’s no guaranteed way to deter a would-be thief, you can at least take steps to protect your belongings with a security camera.

Right now’s a great time to upgrade your home security, too. The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is 38% off its normal price today, saving you $50 on a SPY-tested security camera that can also help deter thieves.

We’ve tested and reviewed the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera before, and it was one of our top picks in our guide to the best security cameras that don’t require a subscription. A wide viewing angle and near-total weather resistance means it can go anywhere on your property without worry. Combine that with the wireless camera’s 130-degree field of view, and you can keep an eye on a wide area as long as you have a clever placement.

What Makes The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera a Great Deal

Originally $130, now just $80

38% off its normal price

Instant savings of $50

Free shipping for Prime members

Amazon’s Choice for Dome Surveillance Cameras

What We Love About The Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

A security camera is only as good as its clarity, and the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is pretty darn clear with 1080p video capture and streaming. Like we mentioned earlier, it also has a 130-degree field of view. To put that in perspective, the human eye has a field-of-view of about 135 degrees, so when you’re trying to decide where to place the camera, it will basically be able to see what you can.

It also boast color night vision, so you can make out even more details rather than relying on grainy black-and-white footage. You’ll receive alerts that distinguish between people, vehicles, and packages with Arlo Secure. The camera includes a free trial of the subscription service, so you can try it out before committing to it.

Thanks to the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera’s wireless design, you can place it nearly anywhere. While the battery life is rated for several months, you can also pair it with something like the Arlo Essential Solar Panel for unlimited power, no matter where you place it.

There’s even a built-in siren for startling away uninvited guests, whether it be someone poking around your packages or a raccoon that won’t stay out of your trash.

