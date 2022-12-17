Reviews: The Best Cheap Security Cameras Have Premium Features Without the Premium Costs

Today’s best home security cameras are often accompanied by tons of features and killer specs, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. But the downside is that they come at a high price, making them nearly out of reach for those on tighter budgets. Well, there’s no need to worry about sacrifices or subpar performances because the best cheap security cameras still have plenty of value.

The basic premise of a home security camera is that they can get the job done when it comes to watching over homes. Whether it’s a video doorbell, indoor security camera, outdoor security camera, or even those that don’t require subscriptions, you can still rely on the best cheap security cameras to detect intruders, record events, and even notify you.

We’ve tested over 20+ different security cameras throughout the year and know exactly what it takes to be a top contender. However, we only took into consideration models around the $50 range because it’s the price range we feel consumers are most comfortable spending for a budget security camera.

Some of the security cameras tested by SPY.com for this review. John Velasco | SPY

Field of View: 130-degrees

130-degrees Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Coolest Feature: Able to see colors in the dark

Always a top-contender in our roundups, the Wyze Cam V3 is the best cheap security camera for the money. Not only can it be used either as an indoor or outdoor security camera, but we love how this compact sized camera offers premium features we don’t tend to find in this price range.

This 1080p security camera offers color night vision that lets you see colors when it’s dark out. On top of that, it’s a home security camera that doesn’t require users to be on a subscription plan because you can have it set to record clips locally onto a microSD card.

And yes, we found it reliable at detecting movement and recording sharp video to make out most details.

Pros Works indoors and outdoors

Color night vision

Excellent detection Cons Integrated power cable

Field of View: 155-degrees

155-degrees Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Coolest Feature: Pre-roll feature actually begins a few seconds before an event is triggered

It’s the most entry-level video doorbell in its lineup, but we can’t discount the impeccable reliability of the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. This slim sized video doorbell was simple to install, so even if you’re not a pro, you can quickly get it set up.

Because it’s wired directly to your existing doorbell wiring, there’s less worry about it dying on you because of a low battery — so it’ll constantly be supplied with power. Even though it records in 1080p, we found its 155-degree field of view suitable to see most things at our front door.

We absolutely loved how its Pre-Roll feature would begin recording events a few seconds before it’s triggered. Those previous few seconds could be a big deal, whereas other cameras wouldn’t have that footage on hand.

Pros Pre-Roll feature captures clips before events are triggered

Slim design

Easy to install Cons Can’t work during power outages

Field of View: 360-degrees

360-degrees Video Resolution: 2K

2K Coolest Feature: Ability to detect subjects are track their movement

Indoors can be challenging for some security cameras, but the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 ensures that all areas are covered because of its unique ability to pan and tilt. This ensures that no matter where it’s placed indoors, it’ll have a great vantage point regardless.

It also benefits from offering crisp 2K video recording to deliver even more details, but we were really impressed by its ability to track subjects. When they’re detected, it will automatically pan and tilt in an attempt to keep subjects in frame while it’s recording.

Rounding things out, its built-in microSD card means that you won’t be forced to sign up for a subscription because clips can be stored locally.

Pros Ability to pan and tilt

Tracks the movement of subjects

Good details with 2K footage Cons Weaker dynamic range

Field of View: 110-degrees

110-degrees Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Coolest Feature: Sync Module 2 lets you connect a USB flash drive to save videos.

Even though it’s the most basic security camera in this list, the Blink Mini is frequently discounted by over 50% off — and it’s already cheap to buy to begin with!

Beyond the aggressive pricing, the Blink Mini is an easy indoor security camera to set up. You’ll find standard features such as motion zones to mitigate false alerts, as well as the ability to store clips locally with the Sync Module 2.

If you can dish out a little more, there’s also the Blink Mini Pan + Tilt we’ve tested, which gives the camera the ability to move for even more versatility.

Pros Consistently discounted

Simple to set up Cons Software feels a bit antiquated

Field of View: 140-degrees

140-degrees Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Coolest Feature: It’s the most affordable indoor security camera in

Sure, it’s a few years old at this point, but the Ring Indoor Cam makes our list for its affordability. It’s indeed the cheapest security camera in Ring’s lineup, but we’ve found it extremely reliable in our time using it. Surprisingly enough, it also feature color night vision.

Its 1080p video recording performance is decent, as well as its night vision, but it’s obviously most effective when it’s paired with other Ring devices. For example, we have it set to start recording whenever the door sensor on our front door is triggered.

If you’re worried about Big Brother, you can also pick up the privacy kit that adds a cover over the camera lens — as well as a dedicated button to power it off.

Pros It offers color night vision

Spot-on detection

Compact size perfect for tight spaces Cons Odd shaped opening with its microUSB port

Field of View: 135-degrees

135-degrees Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Coolest Feature: It’s rated to offer upward of two year with its battery life

The Blink Video Doorbell is perfect for apartments because of its straightforward installation and battery power. That means, you won’t have to fuss around with pesky doorbell wires, so it has more flexibility on where it can be installed.

This inexpensive security camera features 1080p video recording with infrared night vision. Even though its quality wasn’t as clear as other cheap security cameras we’ve tested, we still liked how we were able to save clips onto a USB flash drive with the Sync Module 2 — so the footage remained with us, as opposed to being uploaded to the cloud.

Pros Ability to save clips to flash drive

Simple looking design

Good battery life Cons Not the sharpest video quality

Field of View: 116-degrees

116-degrees Video Resolution: 1080p

1080p Coolest Feature: It’s rated to offer upward of two year with its battery life

Technically a variant of its best selling security camera, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro is on steroids with its 2K video recording, on-board AI-assisted detection, and built-in spotlight. Honestly, it’s almost unbelievable that Wyze managed to pack so much into this camera.

Just like its sibling, the Wyze Cam V3 Pro flaunts a similar cube shaped design with an IP65-rating for water resistance. With its faster processing power and AI-assisted detection, it’s substantially more responsive at detecting events and recording them in 2K resolution.

Pros Sharp 2K video footage

Built-in spotlight

On-board intelligent detection Cons Narrower field of view

How We Chose the Best Cheap Security Cameras

We’ve tested each of these cameras for a period of a week, to really understand their performances and features. While pricing was a major determining factor for us to choose the best cheap security cameras, we also considered subjective factors.

Video recording: Higher recording resolution isn’t always better, but we also subjectively look at footage to determine their quality. The best cheap security camera should have good enough resolution to identify faces and license plates.

Higher recording resolution isn’t always better, but we also subjectively look at footage to determine their quality. The best cheap security camera should have good enough resolution to identify faces and license plates. Installation: You shouldn’t have to be a pro. These cameras should be easy and straightforward to install and set up.

You shouldn’t have to be a pro. These cameras should be easy and straightforward to install and set up. Detection: Security cameras that can instantly detect subjects and notify us ASAP get extra brownie points.

Security cameras that can instantly detect subjects and notify us ASAP get extra brownie points. Field of View: Wider field of views are better than narrower ones because they allow you to see more.

Wider field of views are better than narrower ones because they allow you to see more. Local Storage: Cloud storage is great, but it’s better when there’s a local storage option that lets you keep your clips.

Cloud storage is great, but it’s better when there’s a local storage option that lets you keep your clips. Price: Lower prices are more favorable, especially when they’re paired with features you find in premium cameras.

Testing the Ring 4 (left) and the Ring 3 (right). William Goodman | SPY

