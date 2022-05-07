The Best No Wi-Fi Security Cameras for Keeping an Eye on Your RV or Vacation Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Almost every modern security camera is designed with an internet connection in mind. The wireless connectivity makes it easy to connect and view the feed from anywhere, allowing you to stay in the know on what’s happening in your house even if from the other side of the globe. But a wireless connection isn’t possible in every situation; in fact, there are times when you specifically need a camera that doesn’t have Wi-Fi. Imagine if you have a vacation home, or you live in an RV and travel frequently — in both situations, internet access isn’t guaranteed, but you would still want to keep an eye on your home. There are, however, security camera specifically designed to work without Wi-Fi.

What To Look for in a Wi-Fi Free Security Camera

Security cameras that operate without internet have different needs than smart cameras. Here’s what you should look for when browsing cameras.

Durability: Your camera might be placed outside, which means it will need a sufficiently high IP rating to withstand exposure to the elements. You also have to think about vandalism; if a would-be thief tries to disable the camera, how difficult will it be? Cameras that can be secured high off the ground, in areas that aren’t easily accessible, are the ideal options.

Power: Solar-powered cameras are great options if you won’t be around much. You don’t have to worry about swapping out the battery or wonder if a power outage will leave you without any security at all.

Storage: Your camera won’t be connected to the internet, so there’s no cloud storage option. Look for a camera that can store a large amount of footage on an SD card. If you can port the footage to a backup system like a DVR, even better — especially if you have multiple cameras hooked up.

LTE: If you have an LTE connection, you don’t need Wi-Fi — but you can still reap the same benefits, like remote access and viewing.

The Best No Wi-Fi Security Cameras

If you want to tighten security around your home, these security cameras are some of the best options.

1. Arlo Go 2

BEST FEATURES

The Arlo Go 2 is one of the best options for small, wireless security cameras. Thanks to its LTE connection, you’ll be notified of any activity it detects even without a Wi-Fi connection. It has a built-in microSD slot for storing footage locally (up to a 2 TB SD card). It’s weather resistant for outdoor use, and two-way audio lets you speak to any visitors — wanted or unwanted. There’s a built-in siren, too. If someone takes the camera from its mount, GPS location tracking makes it easy to find the Arlo Go 2’s exact location. You can expect two to three months of battery life on a single charge.

Arlo/Verizon.com

2. Reolink 4G LTE Security Camera

BEST FOR SETTING AND FORGETTING

If you only visit a location once per year, you don’t want to make trips just to swap out or charge a battery. The Reolink 4G LTE’s included solar panel means you can set up the camera and forget about it. It also has 2K resolution and up to 33 feet of night vision. You can record videos to a microSD card (up to 128 GB), as well as upload it to the Reolink Cloud if you do have an internet connection. Two-way talk, smart detection and 16x digital zoom are other features that help keep your home safe from anywhere.

Reolink/Amazon.com

3. Heim Vision Camera System

BEST VALUE

The standout feature of the Heim Vision Camera System is its price. For just $160, you get four cameras and a DVR recording system. This is ideal for vacation homes where you want to keep an eye on both the front and back doors. Each camera features up to 65 feet of night vision and are IP66 rated. The system can distinguish between people and vehicles, and you can watch it remotely if you do have an internet connection. The downside is that these cameras require a constant power source to maintain continuous recording.

Heim Vision/Amazon.com

4. Defender PhoenixM2 Security Camera

CONTENDER

The Defender PhoenixM2 system includes two security cameras and a seven-inch LCD monitor. This is ideal for use in RVs, as you can hook one camera up to watch your door and another to watch the opposite side of the vehicle. It’s designed to be plug-and-play; all you have to do is hook it up. With 40 feet of night vision and 8 GB of local storage (and the option to expand up to 128 GB), the Defender PhoenixM2 is a great choice for people on the road. The only downside is that it doesn’t have any form of remote viewing and requires a constant power supply.

Defender/Amazon.com

5. Muayb Mini Camera

BEST FOR HIDDEN USE

There are times when you need to hide a security camera; for example, if you suspect an employee might be stealing. The Muayb Mini wireless security camera is only $25, but can record up to 21 hours of footage with a 128GB SD card. The battery life is limited — only 90 minutes at most — due to its small size, but it can be set up to only record when it detects motion. If the memory card fills while recording, the camera will delete the oldest footage first to ensure you don’t miss a second.

MuayB/Amazon.com

6. Amcrest 5MP POE Camera

BEST INDOOR/OUTDOOR

The Amcrest Surveillance Camera is an impressive piece of technology. It’s a power-over-ethernet device, which means you don’t need to run a power cable to it, only an ethernet cord. It has a 103-degree viewing angle and a high resolution for clear recordings. It can also record audio, but doesn’t support two-way talk. It features a lot of different recording options, from up to 256 GB of local storage all the way to NVRs, Blue Iris and more. The IP67 shell means it can be placed indoors or out. Perhaps the most impressive part is the lifetime support Amcrest promises to any customer.

Amcrest/Amazon.com

7. Vikeri Trail Camera

BEST FOR WILDLIFE

Most of the time, we think of security cameras as a way to guard against humans — but maybe you just want to catch the pesky raccoons terrorizing your trash cans. The Vikeri Trail Camera is a great option for that. It’s camouflaged and blends in with the brush, but delivers high-resolution images. It’s IP66 rated to withstand whatever nature throws at it, and the 120-degree field of view means you’ll catch any motion. The camera can take both video and photos, and lasts for 180 days on a single charge.

Vikeri/Amazon.com

8. Wyze Cam Outdoor

MOST UTILITY

Whether you need coverage indoors or out, the Wyze Cam Outdoor has you covered with its utility. This compact sized security camera features a water resistant construction and local storage courtesy of its microSD card slot. While it operates normally as your standard security camera, there’s a travel mode you can turn on when there’s no Wi-Fi around. In this mode, you can set it to continuously record footage or whenever motion is detected. There’s even the option to capture time lapse video as well in this offline mode.

Courtesy of Amazon

