The 11 Best Robot Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Remember when robot vacuums first debuted a decade ago? They were haphazard pseudo-sweepers that did an okay job. After years of tweaks and upgrades the “robot vacuum” category has evolved to become a multipurpose floor-cleaning system consisting of self-emptying bots, 2-in-1 combos that double as moppers and even models that clean, refill and maintain themselves.

That constant innovation means that when you’re shopping for a robot vacuum, whether it’s a Roomba or another alternative, there are lots of choices. That’s where the SPY team comes in — we’ve done extensive testing on robot vacuums to find the best robot vacuums of 2022.

The Best Robot Vacuums At a Glance

1. Best Overall: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni — $1,249.99 at Amazon

2. Runner Up: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra — $859.99 at Amazon

3. Best Roomba: iRobot Roomba j7+ — $776.00 at Amazon

4. Best Home Security Robot: Samsung Jet Bot AI+ — $1,299.99 at Amazon

5. Sleek Design: Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro + — $599.99 at Amazon

6. Best Mopping Robot: iRobot Braava M6 Mopper — $399.00 at Amazon

7. Best Bagless Option: Shark AI Self Emptying Robot Vacuum — $614.99 at Amazon

8. Best For Carpets: iRobot Roomba s9+ — $999.00 at Amazon

9. Innovative Mopper: Yeedi Vac 2 Pro — $449.99 at Amazon

10. Efficient Cleaner: Dreame D10 — $499.99 at Amazon

11. Most Affordable: iLife A11 — $399.99 at Amazon

1. Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni

BEST OVERALL

Best For: No other robot vacuums tackle hard floors and carpets better.

Why We Chose It: Not only is it an excellent and intelligent robot vacuum, but it even cleans itself.

Full Review: Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum

Courtesy of Ecovacs

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni’s premise is bold: A robot vacuum that can mop (using spinning mopping plates, no less), as well as handle all its own maintenance, emptying and refilling. This all-in-one floor-cleaning crew truly does it all.

It has a powerful and adjustable vacuum that cleans extremely well. It also has an effective mop and, when the robot needs to empty its onboard dustbin or refill its water tank, it will head back to its base station for maintenance. When it finishes cleaning your floors, it will wash and dry its mopping pads to avoid any lingering funky smells. After testing a lot of the robots you are about to see head to head, this one comes out on top for me.

In addition to being the best at cleaning, it’s also one of the nicer designs. Plus it comes with a surprisingly effective built-in voice assistant named Yiko, which can hear where you are when you call its name and head right to you for spot cleaning. Did I mention it made our Best of CES list? The future is now!

Pros

Effective cleaning

Dual vacuum and mop

Spinning mopping plates are effective

Adjustable suction

Wash, dry and refill

Carpet detection

Cons

Very expensive

Must remove mopping plates to vacuum carpets

Quick Specs

Suction Power 5000pA

Obstacle Avoidance Yes

Obstacle Crossing Ability: Not disclosed, but was never caught on any tall transitions in my testing

Carpet Detection Yes

Battery Capacity 5200 mAh

Working Time 240 mins

2. Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

RUNNER UP

Best For: Large homes that need a robot vacuum that can vacuum, mop and clean itself.

Why We Chose It: Extra-long battery life ensures that every inch of your home is cleaned properly.

Full Review: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Erin Lawrence | SPY

This floor-cleaning system is part of a new legion of robots that go the extra mile, not just cleaning but maintaining themselves too.

Roborock has delivered with the Roborock S7 Max V Ultra robot vacuum and moping combo. This bot vac will both vacuum and mop, and it’s smart enough to lift its mopping plate a few millimeters off the surface when it rolls onto carpets to keep from dampening rugs. So far, even the best wet/dry vacuum combinations have been disappointing, but this smart household bot is up to the challenge, setting it apart from even the best robot vacuums of 2022.

When it finishes vacuuming and mopping, it will return to its base station and empty the dust bin, refill the mopping water tank and wash the mopping pad with clean water. Advanced obstacle recognition rounds out this multi-talented bot. This bot was only marginally less effective with the vacuuming and mopping, which is why it’s our runner-up.

Pros

Dual vacuum and mop

Lifting mopping plate

Handles emptying and refilling with ease

Good mopping capabilities

Big battery, long runtime

Cons

Struggles a bit vacuuming carpets

Base station looks more utilitarian

Expensive

Quick Specs

Suction Power 5100Pa High Power Suction

5100Pa High Power Suction Obstacle Avoidance Yes

Yes Obstacle Crossing Ability 20 mm / 0.79 in

20 mm / 0.79 in Carpet Detection Yes

Yes Battery Capacity 3300 mAh

3300 mAh Working Time 180 mins

3. iRobot Roomba j7+

BEST ROOMBA

Best For: Those who don’t want to pick up items off the floor before using their robot vacuum.

Why We Chose It: This robot vacuum has the intelligence to avoid most pesky obstacles while cleaning.

Full Review: The Best Roomba Vacuums of 2022

John Velasco | SPY

iRobot is the inventor of the original Roomba robot vacuum and while they cornered the market for many years, in our experience, there’s less innovation coming from the brand today. With that said, they still make solid devices with advanced software. The iRobot j7+ is the newest offering and while many manufacturers are opting to add mopping capabilities to robot vacuums, iRobot has stubbornly held on to its dedicated vacuum-only and mopping-only robots, and they do not yet offer a dual-purpose bot.

The j7+ has a redesigned dirt disposal base that’s shorter and gives it a nicer look. The robot can vacuum the house and then return to its base to empty its onboard dustbin into a sealed vacuum bag. Where iRobot spent its development budget is on obstacle detection and avoidance technology.

With massive upgrades over its previous bots, this Roomba will avoid cords and cables, socks and shoes and all manner of other hazards that tend to tangle up and shut down average botvacs. The iRobot team also put a lot of work into poop detection, meaning if you have a pet that’s prone to accidents, the vacuum won’t roll into it and make it worse.

Pros

Good cleaning power

Smart mapping

Industry-leading obstacle recognition

Can be teamed with iRobot m6 mop

Small battery, short runtime

Cons

Vacuum only

Very expensive

Quick Specs

Suction Power Not declared

Not declared Obstacle Avoidance Yes

Yes Obstacle Crossing Ability 16 mm / 0.63 in

16 mm / 0.63 in Carpet Detection Yes

Yes Battery Capacity 2210 mAh

2210 mAh Working Time 75 mins

4. Samsung Jet Bot AI+

Best Home Security Robot

Best For: Cleaning and watching over your home when you’re not there.

Why We Chose It: Peace-of-mind assurance with its built-in home security camera that can watch out for intruders and keep eyes on pets.

Courtesy of Samsung

Samsung elevated itself with the release of the Samsung Jet Bot AI+, featuring a self-emptying docking station, AI-assisted software and the cool feature of patrolling your home. It’s an excellent robot vacuum for tackling carpets and hard floors, but we were also impressed by how well it avoided obstacles given that previous Samsung robot vacuums performed poorly in this area.

What makes it truly stand out is its ability to patrol our home when we’re away. Through the Samsung SmartThings app, we’re able to receive notifications about motion it detected while patrolling a pre-determined route we created. It effectively doubles as a handy home security camera.

Pros:

Excellent performance on carpets

Doubles as a home security camera

Avoids many obstacles

Cons:

Bulky design

5. Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+

Sleek Design

Best For: Getting under furniture to clean areas that otherwise don’t get touched.

Why We Chose It: For the price, you’re getting an excellent 2-in-1 combo that features a camera to let you see what it’s cleaning.

Erin Lawrence | SPY

Ecovacs is making some pretty solid vacuum and mopping bots. Its N8 Pro+ model has an auto empty dustbin and large mopping tank with a plate that has a washable pad. The Ecovacs app lets you schedule a clean or see where the robot is cleaning in real-time. You can also use the app as a virtual remote control.

The N8 Pro+ includes what’s called TrueDetect, an intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance technology. It avoids objects like shoes and cords so you don’t need to worry about stray fallen objects tangling up and shutting down your Deebot.

I tested this out by deliberately placing shoes, cords and socks in its path. The Deebot N8 Pro+ never got stuck or tangled up and it handled flooring transitions extremely well. It can handle transitions of up to 20mm.

Pros

Dual vacuum and mop

Sleek design

Cleans well

Object recognition & avoidance

Bot will avoid carpet altogether if mopping plate is installed

Cons

Can’t vacuum carpet with mopping plate on

Quick Specs

Suction Power 2600Pa

2600Pa Obstacle Avoidance No

No Obstacle Crossing Ability 20 mm / 0.79 in

20 mm / 0.79 in Carpet Detection Yes

Yes Battery Capacity 3200 mAh

3200 mAh Working Time 110 mins

6. iRobot Braava Jet m6

Best Mopping Robot

Best For: Getting hard floors squeaky clean

Why We Chose It: Other robots rely on water, but this one uses a special solution that doesn’t leave streaks.

John Velasco | SPY

If you look at most 2-in-1 bots that vacuum and mop, you’ll find that the majority rely on water to clean floors. The iRobot Braava Jet m6takes it to the next level by spraying on a cleaning solution made specifically to tackle hard floors.

We paired it with the iRobot Roomba J7+, so that when it finished cleaning the iRobot Braava Jet m6 mopped the floors. The proprietary cleaning pads we attached to the bottom did a much better job at removing superficial messes, while also leaving fewer of the streaks that are common with water-only moppers. Our feet noticed the difference.

Pros:

Uses cleaning solution to mop floors

Navigates in straight lines for efficient mopping

Smart mapping for multiple floors

Cons:

Uses proprietary pads

Not a wet/dry vacuum

7. Shark AI Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum & Mop

Best Bagless Option

Best For: People who don’t have the time to frequently empty their robot vacuum after each session.

Why We Chose It: You won’t have to spend extra money on buying bags with this self-emptying robot vacuum.

Full Review: Shark AI Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum

Erin Lawrence | SPY

Shark’s entry into the robot vacuum plus self-emptying base station category is a surprising hit. Though priced in the more affordable range, it has a lot of power and smart features. While it won’t win any design awards for its utilitarian looks, it cleans well for a vacuum-only robot. It offers cleaning time estimates in the app. Simply choose any rooms you want to be cleaned and the app will tell you how long that will take.

Pros

Cleans well

Smart, accurate mapping

No extra vacuum bags to buy

Large

Cons

Some may not like the lack of dustbags

Can only handle one floorplan (for now)

No carpet detection

Quick Specs

Suction Power N/A

N/A Obstacle Avoidance No

No Obstacle Crossing Ability N/A

N/A Carpet Detection No

No Battery Capacity 3300 mAh ??

3300 mAh ?? Working Time 120 mins

8. iRobot Roomba s9+

BEST FOR CARPETS

Best For: Thick carpets and rugs that have debris deeply embedded.

Why We Chose It: The suction power is superior and can remove dirt to give carpets that deep-clean feel.

Erin Lawrence | SPY

Until the iRobot j7+ came along, the iRobot Roomba s9+ was the king of robot vacuums. With its D-shape and dual corner brushes, this bot stands out because of its design. With an auto-empty base station that doubles as a charger, it’s able to keep the bot at the ready. This was one of the first robot vacuums to incorporate smart-mapping technology and it’s still one of the best. It does take a bit longer than some other bots to map your space, but what it lacks in processing speed, it makes up for in cleaning power.

The iRobot s9+ is an effective cleaner on both carpet and hard floors with the ability to boost suction on carpets when they are detected. With wider than average roller brushes on the underside, the s9+ is made to power dirt off floors and out of fibers. iRobot also touts its dirt detect technology as being able to see and attack dirtier spaces.

Pros

Smart navigation and mapping

Can be teamed with iRobot m6 mop

Spot clean button

Perfect Edge tech cleans corners and edges very well

Long runtime

Cons

Vacuum only

Quick Specs

Suction Power 2200pA

2200pA Obstacle Avoidance Yes

Yes Obstacle Crossing Ability 20 mm / 0.79 in

20 mm / 0.79 in Carpet Detection Yes

Yes Battery Capacity 3300 mAh

3300 mAh Working Time 120 mins

9. Yeedi Vac 2 Pro

INNOVATIVE MOPPER

Best For: Stuck-on-stains on floors.

Why We Chose It: It cleans carpets well and hard floors even better with its innovative scrubbing mopping plate.

Erin Lawrence | SPY

Yeedi is one of those brands that doesn’t get a lot of headlines but makes robot vacuums that are affordable and have most of the features shoppers are looking for. While the vacuum’s designs tend to mimic other brands, the technology is all there and they have bots that can vacuum, or vacuum and mop, like the Yeedi Vac 2 Pro.

This robot’s unique innovation is its scrubbing mopping plate that can power off dried-on dirt from hard floors. This oscillating plate is extremely effective at powering dirt and stains from hard floors. As great as the mopping is, it does have a few quirks to be aware of, namely that it will drag the mopping plate across the carpet if it’s left on, and it struggles to empty its dustbin sometimes.

However, at this price point, you won’t find a better vacuum for fighting stubborn stains.

Pros

Amazing scrubbing mop

Good cleaning power

Adjustable water flow and suction

Cons

Struggles to fully empty onboard dustbin

Mopping plate gets dragged across carpet and rugs

Quick Specs

Suction Power 200 to 3000 Pa

200 to 3000 Pa Obstacle Avoidance Yes

Yes Obstacle Crossing Ability 9-16 mm

9-16 mm Carpet Detection Yes

Yes Battery Capacity 5200 mAh

5200 mAh Working Time 220 mins

10. Dreame D10

EFFICIENT CLEANER

Best For: Detailed mapping of your home, so you can easily set routines.

Why We Chose It: It’s an affordable combo that offers an efficient cleaning process with its detailed maps.

Courtesy of Amazon

I didn’t have the best experience with the Dreame D9, but I’m happy to report the new dual vacuum and mopping Dreame D10 is a major improvement with strong cleaning power, long-lasting battery and runtime and efficient emptying. It will clean nearly 3,000 square feet on a single charge then return to its base and recharge and empty its onboard dustbin.

While the mopping technology is nothing special, it does a good job of wiping up small spills and keeping dust at bay. It also has extremely fast mapping prowess and claims to be able to do a mapping run to create a smart map of your home in about eight minutes (my home took 15 — still fast!). From there you can label your rooms, create dedicated intensive cleaning zones and adjust water flow, suction and noise level.

Pros

Covers a huge amount of space on a single charge

Very fast

Detailed mapping of the home

Cons

Could be better at cleaning carpets

Quick Specs

Suction Power Up to 4,000 Pa

Up to 4,000 Pa Obstacle Avoidance Yes

Yes Obstacle Crossing Ability Not declared

Not declared Carpet Detection Yes

Yes Battery Capacity 5200 mAh

5200 mAh Working Time Not declared, but claims 2,900 square feet

11. iLife A11

Best For: Shoppers on a tighter budget.

Why We Chose It: You won’t have to spend a fortune on a decent 2-in-1 robot vacuum that does wonders for hard floors.

Courtesy of iLife

Buying a robot vacuum is easier than ever. Case in point, the iLife A11 robot vacuum that’s priced well under $500 and can also mop hard floors. We like how quiet it was on hard floors and carpets.

What’s also notable is that the iLife A11 performed better than most of the other robots in our test with battery life. It pulled in over 2 hours of continuous cleaning before it headed back to the charging base to recharge. There’s plenty of value with this option given and can certainly fit any budget.

Pros:

Affordable cost

Long-lasting battery life

Quiet performance

Cons:

Not as good for thicker carpets

How We Chose the Best Robot Vacuums: About Our Testing Process

Every robot vacuum on this list has been thoroughly tested. I’ve had them in my home, run them on carpet, rugs and hard floors. I’ve seen firsthand what they are and are not good at and we set up testing criteria and score each robot vacuum according to our criteria and then rank them. Below is how we test robot vacuums.

Cleaning power & suction: How well does it pick up dirt, dust and debris? Bots that pick up more or cover areas better score higher.

How well does it pick up dirt, dust and debris? Bots that pick up more or cover areas better score higher. Mopping: Does it have a mop (bonus points if it does) and is it effective?

Does it have a mop (bonus points if it does) and is it effective? Auto Emptying station: Can the robot dump its internal dustbin?

Can the robot dump its internal dustbin? Obstacle avoidance: Does it get stuck on hazards like charging cords, socks and common household items? Robots that can avoid getting tangled score higher.

Does it get stuck on hazards like charging cords, socks and common household items? Robots that can avoid getting tangled score higher. Easy-to-use app: Robot vacuums should be easy to use and hassle-free to set up, control and set scheduled cleanings.

Erin Lawrence

About The Author: Erin Lawrence

Erin has over 20 years of experience as a journalist in the media and news industries, with time both on-camera and behind the scenes in network TV production, plus years of writing for blogs, websites, magazines and newspapers. A winner of two Edward R Murrow Awards for Journalism, Erin has covered everything from daily news to technology, food, travel and architecture and loves to share what she’s working on through her blog (techgadgetscanada.com) YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/ErinLawrenceTV) and across social media. Erin has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Western University in London and has been named to a Top 40 Under 40 by Avenue Magazine.

Editor’s note: SPY’s tech editor John Velasco also tested prodcuts for this shopping guide.

The 10 Best Robot Mops to Help Keep Your Floors Squeaky Clean </p>