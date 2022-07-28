The Best Home Security Cameras of 2022, Tested and Rated

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The days of bulky CCTV cameras are long gone, and modern home security cameras are now compact, smart and affordable. You no longer have to worry about clunky cameras that continuously record with no end or purpose aside from capturing video. Instead, the best security cameras are smart enough to ensure that only real threats are captured. Thanks to these vast improvements in camera technology, anyone can protect their home from every angle, inside and out.

Because we’re big fans of smart home systems, we’ve tested every major product in this category. Our editors and contributors have tested all of the best home security cameras, and some of our product testers have over a decade of experience reviewing these products. We know exactly what sets the best security cameras apart from the competition, such as offering excellent video quality, reliable alerts, color night vision and the ability to detect threats intelligently. We know that no one has the time to micromanage their camera and security setup. Instead of scrolling through hours of video footage, the top security cameras only record what you need to see, and they can even send you real-time alerts as potential threats are detected.

For this review, SPY tested more than 20 security cameras over a year, covering indoor cams, outdoor cams and video doorbells. With so much testing under our belt, we can confidently say you’ll find the best home security cameras of 2022 below. If you’re in the market for smart security products, then keep reading for SPY’s in-depth security camera reviews.

Comparing the Best Home Security Cameras

Cameras are all around us. There’s a good chance you’re facing a camera right now as you read this sentence. When protecting your home, which security camera should you choose? Today, the best security cameras provide us with convenience and meaningful alerts, so you’re not wasting time scrolling through pointless video footage. Often, we depend on these cameras to record emergencies and, in the worst-case scenario, home invasions. In these cases, a home security camera is only as good as its responsiveness and video quality, and these were two crucial criteria in our testing process. At the same time, we know that convenience and affordability matter to SPY readers, so we’ve included options at various price points.

Having tested and reviewed many of the most popular home security cameras, we selected the 11 best devices for SPY readers. Since home security cameras cover a broad category, we included video doorbells, indoor cameras and outdoor cams. Most importantly, all of these cameras have proven to us that they’re reliable enough to protect your home and perform when you need them.

1. Google Nest Cam (battery, outdoor or indoor)

BEST OVERALL

Best For: Homeowners who want extra-clear video quality and meaningful alerts. People worried about power outages or dead batteries knocking out their camera.

Why We Chose It: No other home security camera comes close with its versatility of working inside and out and offering exceptional detection to catch culprits in their tracks.

Full Review: Google Nest Cam (Battery)

Key Specs:

Field of View: 130 degrees

130 degrees Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest feature: It can still work during power and internet outages

The Google Nest Cam (Battery) earns our top spot as the best security camera for many reasons. For starters, it’s a versatile home security camera that you can use indoors or outdoors because it’s battery-powered and has a water-resistant construction. Its magnetic mounting plate has one of the strongest connections we’ve come across, too, just because it requires a fair amount of force to remove.

It’s not only the best wireless security camera, we also love that it offers incredible video quality thanks to HDR support, which handles high-contrast scenes exceptionally well by balancing the exposure throughout the entire shot. That way, details in the highlights and shadows are maintained. It’s also intelligent enough to discern people, pets and vehicles, so you only receive relevant alerts.

Furthermore, the Google Nest Cam (battery) is one of the few that can remain operational during power or internet outages — critical in protecting your home through all sorts of events. And yes, it comes with three hours of free video alert history.

2. Ring Video Doorbell 4

RUNNER UP

Best For: Stopping porch pirates. Anyone who wants a video doorbell and already uses and loves Amazon devices.

Why We Chose It: Porch pirates won’t dare come close to your front door because the Ring Video Doorbell 4 has sharp video quality to see everything.

Full Review: Ring Video Doorbell 4

Key Specs:

Field of View: 160 degrees

160 degrees Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest Feature: Pre-roll captures video four seconds before motion is detected

Ring makes some of the best video doorbells around. The Ring Video Doorbell 4 takes the runner-up position because of its simple installation, excellent video quality and enhanced detection features.

Since it’s battery-powered, you don’t have to worry about messing with wires during the installation. We also love that it features a quick-release mechanism with its rechargeable battery, which is a far better implementation than previous offerings that required users to remove the entire video doorbell to recharge the battery.

Over on the video side, the 1080p clips are crisp and detailed, but you’ll appreciate that its pre-roll feature manages to record the four seconds before motion detection. This feature is vital because most security cameras begin recording the first instance that motion is detected, so you may miss something important before the event happens. You won’t with the Ring Video Doorbell 4.

3. Wyze Cam V3

BEST BUDGET BUY

Best For: Budget shoppers looking for a high-quality alternative to more expensive products from Google Nest, Ring or Arlo.

Why We Chose It: For its low cost, you’re getting some rich features that tend to come with high-end security cameras.

Full Review: Wyze Cam V3

Key Specs:

Field of View: 130 degrees

130 degrees Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest Feature: IP65 water-resistant construction

Owning a low-cost home security camera doesn’t mean you’ll need to settle for fewer features or a sub-par performance. The Wyze Cam V3 doesn’t compromise.

For what you’ll end up saving, it’s unbelievable how many rich features come with it. Sure, it comes with the now-standard 1080p video recording with night vision. Still, Wyze generously packages it with features like color night vision, local storage via microSD card slot, detection zones, and a water-resistant design.

It sets the bar for all entry-level security cameras.

4. Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24

MOST VERSATILE

Best For: Protecting the inside of your home with intelligent motion tracking and excellent video quality. Parents who want to keep watchful eyes on their kids (or pets!) at home.

Why We Chose It: This affordable indoor security can pan and tilt to keep track of whoever is within its gaze.

Full Review: Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24

Key Specs

Field of View: 125 degrees

125 degrees Video Resolution: 2K (2560 x 1440)

2K (2560 x 1440) Coolest Feature: Automatically pans and tilts to track subjects

It’s crazy how much value you get with the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24. At under $60, it’s easily one of the best home security cameras. It boasts features such as 2K video, continuous recording via local storage, intelligent detection, and the ability to track subjects.

The latter is especially noteworthy because the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 is the only one on our list that can pan and tilt for 360-degree protection. While you can manually articulate the camera to any position, it can automatically track subjects so they’re always in frame. This makes it a top contender for the best indoor security camera.

Eufy has upgraded its camera since it launched because now you can set up two-factor authentication with your account and the option for geofencing to automatically arm and disarm itself without having to do that yourself manually.

5. Arlo Pro 4

BEST VIDEO QUALITY

Best For: Shoppers who want the best security cameras protecting their home, no matter the price tag. Homeowners who prefer wireless security cameras.

Why We Chose It: No other camera has better image quality than this; it can be easily used indoors and outdoors.

Key Specs:

Field of View: 160 degrees

160 degrees Video Resolution: 2K (2560 x 1440)

2K (2560 x 1440) Coolest Feature: Unrivaled color night vision performance

Arlo’s a well-known player in the security camera space, but it takes video quality more seriously than others. The Arlo Pro 4 offers superior video quality compared to the other home security cameras we tested, with 2K video resolution and impressive battery life. The Arlo Pro 4 has the best video quality we’ve seen in a home security camera in the last year, with class-leading 2K HDR video, resulting in highly detailed clips with proper exposure throughout the scene.

It also has one of the best night vision performances we’ve seen. You have your standard black and white night vision footage, but the Arlo Pro 4 takes the next logical step with color night vision. This feature is beneficial because the addition of color means you’ll be able to provide even better descriptions of people and events.

Setting it up is a breeze because it’s a battery-powered security camera that works indoors and out, with a six-month battery life rating.

6. Wyze Cam Outdoor

MOST TRAVEL FRIENDLY

Best For: Protecting the outside of your home without spending too much money. Vacationers who want to protect their valuables.

Why We Chose It: Its offline mode lets it record video without internet connectivity.

Read More: The Wyze V3 Cam vs. Blink Mini – Which Camera Is Best?

Key Specs:

Field of View: 110 degrees

110 degrees Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest Feature: Travel mode that records video without internet connectivity

Have you ever thought about bringing a security camera when you travel? If so, the Wyze Cam Outdoor fits the bill because of its compact size, battery power, local storage and ability to work offline.

The Wyze Cam Outdoor offers a travel mode that allows it to continuously record video to a microSD card without internet connectivity. This feature is essential because most home security cameras require internet connectivity to work, whether detecting motion or saving clips. Other options in travel mode consist of time-lapse and continuous and scheduled recording.

For an outdoor-centric security camera, it’s honestly impressive how compact Wyze was able to design it — so you can even use it indoors.

7. Google Nest Doorbell

BEST DETECTION

Best For: Protecting your home from porch pirates without being constantly bothered by false alerts.

Why We Chose It: Even the top video doorbells struggle with oversensitivity, but not the Google Nest Doorbell. This is also one of the best home security cameras for anyone that doesn’t want to subscribe to yet another service.

Key Specs:

Field of View: 145 degrees

145 degrees Video Resolution: 960 x 1280

960 x 1280 Coolest Feature: Detects package deliveries

Monitoring what’s happening at your front door is critical because it’s the barrier between the inside of your home and the outside world. You’ll have a worthy guard with the Google Nest Doorbell because of its intelligent detection.

All security cameras watch out for detection, but no one wants to be constantly bombarded with alerts whenever a squirrel runs through the frame. Thanks to on-device machine learning, the Google Nest Doorbell is one of the smartest to provide you with meaningful alerts. It can distinguish vehicles, packages being delivered, pets and even familiar faces if you subscribe to Nest Aware.

Like the Google Nest Cam (battery), it benefits from three hours of free video event history, so you’re not forced into a subscription service.

8. Arlo Go 2

BEST CELLULAR CONNECTION

Best For: Campers in remote places where you won’t find Wi-Fi networks.

Why We Chose It: It’s one of the few options that offer Wi-Fi connectivity and 4G LTE connectivity for true access from anywhere.

Key Specs:

Field of View: 130 degrees

130 degrees Video Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Coolest Feature: It has 4G LTE connectivity

Are you vacationing somewhere remote that won’t have any Wi-Fi connection? If it’s a cabin in the woods or something like that, the Arlo Go 2 is the perfect option because it offers 4G LTE connectivity to allow you to view its live feed anywhere. It’s one of the most versatile home security cameras because it has your standard Wi-Fi connection. Paired with excellent image quality and Arlo Secure for extra intelligent detection, you have one of the best home security cameras that can work through almost anything.

9. Logitech Circle View

WIDEST FIELD OF VIEW

Best For: Monitoring package deliveries with a wide field of view and strong video quality. Apple users who want a HomeKit-compatible camera.

Why We Chose It: Achieve complete coverage thanks to its class-leading 180-degree field of view that ensures edge-to-edge visibility no matter where it’s placed around the home.

Key Specs:

Field of View: 180 degrees

180 degrees Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest Feature: Detects package deliveries

Often overlooked, a camera’s field of view is significant because it can differ between seeing an event and not. The Logitech Circle View has the widest field of view in our roundup at 180 degrees, which means it can see everything happening in front of it.

The wide field of view with its weather-resistant construction is an asset because it can see more of the scene in a fixed position. This HomeKit-only compatible home security camera is simple to set up because you don’t need to download any additional apps. Instead, you control everything through Apple’s Home app, making for less clutter with managing apps. There’s also a strong focus on respecting your privacy at home with its convenient on/off button, geofencing options and end-to-end encryption with videos stored in iCloud.

Thanks to its superior video quality and wide field of view, Logitech’s Circle View is one of the best home security cameras of 2022. While Logitech isn’t as well known in the security space, encryption and convenient cloud storage make this a great option for smart security systems.

9. Arlo Essential Indoor Camera

BEST FOR PRIVACY

Best For: Those who are paranoid about Big Brother watching. Homeowners searching for best-in-class privacy features lacking in brands like Ring and Wyze.

Why We Chose It: You’ll never feel uneasy at home with the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera because it features a mechanical privacy shutter that covers the camera.

Key Specs:

Field of View: 130 degrees

130 degrees Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest Feature: Privacy cover that goes over the camera’s lens

No one should ever feel like Big Brother is watching them while at home, which is why the Arlo Essential Indoor Camera is so beloved. No other camera in our roundup offers mechanical privacy like the one used by the Arlo Essential Indoor.

Taking it one step further, Arlo adds even more peace of mind because you can activate a physical privacy shutter to go over the camera’s lens — so you know that no one can see you. All security cameras can have the capability to be turned off electronically. However, a good hacker can still bypass that and watch you without your knowledge, so we love this implementation. There’s even an audible sound whenever the privacy shutter is activated.

Beyond that, it also features geofencing to arm and disarm itself automatically. It can open the camera’s lens when you’re out, then close it when you return. The only thing that’s lacking with this camera? It loses out compared to other security cameras for its average video quality and a somewhat narrow field of view, which can leave blind spots unless you place it in exactly the right place.

10. GE Cync Indoor Camera

QUICKEST SETUP

Best For: Indoor security for homes and rental properties. Anyone who wants an easy-to-set-up camera.

Why We Chose It: Setting it up is a breeze, even if you’re not tech-savvy. It’s also a simple security camera that works well for basic things.

Key Specs:

Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest Feature: Simple setup process

Setting up a security camera shouldn’t be a long, arduous process, so you’ll have a breeze with the GE Cync Indoor Camera. This affordable indoor camera only takes a few minutes to set up and connect to your home’s Wi-Fi network using the Cync app for mobile. Don’t let its simple design fool you because it comes loaded with rich features such as 1080p video, night vision, two-way audio, an SD card slot for local storage and even a manual privacy shutter to cover the camera and mute the microphone.

While the GE Cync is certainly easy to set up, it’s not as sophisticated as other smart home security cameras. Fortunately, unlike many other GE smart home products, the Cync does not require a separate smart home hub.

11. Blink Outdoor

LONGEST BATTERY LIFE

Best For: Homeowners who already use the Amazon ecosystem of smart-home products. Anyone searching for an affordable and reliable wireless outdoor camera. Homeowners who don’t have time to constantly recharge their cameras.

Why We Chose It: Recharging batteries can be a pain, especially when it’s every couple of weeks. With the Blink Outdoor’s class-leading battery life, you won’t have to worry about that.

Key Specs:

Field of View: 110 degrees

110 degrees Video Resolution: 1080p (1920 x 1080)

1080p (1920 x 1080) Coolest Feature: Two-year battery life

One of the main benefits of today’s security cameras is that many are wireless and powered by batteries. However, it can be a little annoying to frequently charge them. That’s why you’ll want to check out the Blink Outdoor, which like its predecessor, takes pride in offering a long-lasting battery life.

That’s because the company has it rated to last upwards of two years, powered by nothing more than two lithium batteries that come included with the packaging. During our time testing the Blink Outdoor, it was still chugging along after six months. That’s pretty impressive for an outdoor camera.

Besides, it’s straightforward to set up, features a water-resistant construction, and works great with Alexa and other Amazon smart home products. There are a lot of great Blink products, but the Blink Outdoor is easily one of the best home security cameras of 2022.

12. Eufy 4G Starlight Camera

BUILT-IN LOCAL STORAGE

Who’s It For: Rental properties, remote locations and anywhere you don’t have Wi-Fi connection. Road travelers will love its versatility.

Why We Chose It: When you’re in a place without Wi-Fi, you can rely on its built-in local storage and 4G LTE connection for security.

Key Specs:

Field of View : 120 degrees

: 120 degrees Video Resolution : 2K

: 2K Coolest Feature: 8GB of local storage and expandable solar power

There are a few reasons to be excited about this outdoor wireless camera. For starters, the setup couldn’t be easier without any wires, power or WiFi to connect to. Since it works with LTE, you don’t have to worry about WiFi as you can connect to your camera as long as you have cell service.

There’s also two-way communication so you can talk to whoever is on the other end of the camera, as well as built-in GPS, so if you place it somewhere deep in the woods, you can easily find your camera later. The bread and butter, though, is 8GB of local storage where you can see all of your footage without paying any fees.

13. Lockly Vision Elite

Who’s It For: AirBnB rental properties that need eyes at who’s coming and going through the front door.

Why We Chose It: Knock two birds with one stone because the Lockly Vision Elite is both a smart lock and video doorbell in one.

Full Review: Lockly Vision Elite

Key Specs:

Night Vision: Up to 15 feet

Up to 15 feet Video Resolution : 1080p

: 1080p Coolest Feature: Auto-unlock feature makes sure to lock the door when you forget to do it.

Airbnb rental owners will love what the Lockly Vision Elite has to offer. It is a video doorbell that can watch out and record who comes through the front door, and it also doubles as a smart lock. Instead of buying two separate devices, this will satisfy the needs of a smart lock and security camera.

Of course, we love that you can chat with whoever is at the front door whenever motion is detected. Although, even better is the fact that you can set custom unlock codes specific to users. That way, your Airbnb guests will have their own unique key code to get in without needing you to give it to them beforehand.

SPY Home Security Camera Reviews: About Our Testing Process Why should you trust us? For starters, our editors and contributors have tested many home security cameras. Our testing and review process for this product category consists of using a particular camera for weeks until we can adequately evaluate its responsiveness, security and privacy features, video quality, smart features and video quality. We tested some of the models below for months before rendering a verdict. Of course, our subjective experience of using them in a home setting is valuable, but for this particular roundup, we also assessed each camera according to the following criteria: Field of view: The maximum coverage area that the camera can see. Wider is better.

The maximum coverage area that the camera can see. Wider is better. Video quality: How well does the footage look when previewed?

How well does the footage look when previewed? Offline mode: Can they continue to operate if there are internet outages at home?

Can they continue to operate if there are internet outages at home? Two-factor authentication: The added layer of security beyond just using a password to access the camera.

The added layer of security beyond just using a password to access the camera. Local storage: Can video clips captured by the camera be saved locally?

Can video clips captured by the camera be saved locally? Geofencing: The ability of a camera to arm/disarm automatically based on your GPS location.

The ability of a camera to arm/disarm automatically based on your GPS location. Detection zones: Reduce false alerts by setting up detection zones to monitor specific areas’ motion.

Reduce false alerts by setting up detection zones to monitor specific areas’ motion. Two-way communication: How clear are conversations?

How clear are conversations? Intelligent detection: Can it detect movement based on people, animals or vehicles?

Can it detect movement based on people, animals or vehicles? Privacy: Are there any features that specifically relate to privacy in the home?

