I Saved Myself Hours Of Unnecessary Drilling Into Walls For Home Security With The Best Security Camera Light Bulbs

I was so eager to install proper outdoor security cameras in my new home soon after we moved in. However, it didn’t occur to me that it could involve serious handiwork on my part. Have you ever tried installing a wired one? Precision and care are necessary because they involve making cutouts on walls to mount and wire them to a power source. Thing I have no time for.

While I’m always up for the challenge, sometimes you just don’t want to deal with all the hassle and wasted time. That’s when I discovered the beauty of security camera light bulbs.

I really don’t understand why they’re not as popular as other conventional home security cameras, but after trying out a bunch, I’d go as far to say they’re the simplest security cameras to set up.

Pros Very affordable

Fits in any standard light bulb socket

They don’t require cutouts or wiring

Most offer 360-degree pan & tilt

No need to deal with batteries Cons Few established brands make them

Clunky software

What’s great about many of these light bulb cameras is that they’re generally affordable. Given how they blend the functions of a security camera into the form of a light bulb, I thought they’d be more pricey. But that’s far from the truth, as the vast majority are under $50.

Fortunately, there was already a light bulb fixture right above my backdoor — a perfect vantage point for any security camera. I removed the bulb from the socket and easily fastened the Symynelec Security Camera Light Bulb into place. After a few prompts in the app, it was ready to start monitoring for any movement.

The Symynelec Security Camera Light Bulb was the best security camera light bulb I’ve tested because of its quiet operation, local storage option for saving video clips, motion tracking, and easy controls.

If screwing in a light bulb is all that it takes, I would gladly take this over mounting a wired outdoor security camera any day of the week. Sure, there are battery powered solutions that make it a bit easier, but then you have to deal with recharging those batteries at some point. That’s already way more management that I would be interested in taking on.

Inside of my home, I installed the LaView Bulb Security Camera in the entryway closest to the backdoor — replacing the Google Nest Cam (Battery) that was mounted to the wall previously. I had a dome light fixture near the backdoor, which was perfect for capturing anyone coming in and out of the back door.

I will admit, however, that the dome light fixture was a bit deeper than I initially intended, only exposing the tip of the light bulb camera. That’s why it’s a good thing that these security camera light bulbs can pan and tilt. That way, you can get just the right angle. I still managed to face it in such a way that it had a perfect view of the back door from inside.

Combining this with the motion tracking abilities of the camera, it did a decent job of keeping subjects centered in the frame. Plus, I had it set to automatically detect motion and follow it.

Really, you can install these cameras just about anywhere, but many of them come with adapters that allow you to plug them directly into a wall socket outlet for even more convenience. Take for instance the OwLUCK Indoor Light Socket Security Camera, which I’ve turned into a tabletop friendly indoor security camera thanks to the included adapter.

Functionally, it nearly matches the feature set of the popular Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 that I’ve religiously used the last couple of years. But instead, the OwLUCK Indoor Light Socket Security Camera has the convenience of being installed in more places.

Things You Should Know About Light Bulb Security Cameras

Not all of them are technically weather resistant, so you’ll need to pay attention to their water Ingress Protection rating. That’s why we recommend installing them in light sockets covered in glass or some other protective fixture over them, which will help them to stay dry and protected from the elements.

Secondly, the software used by these security camera light bulbs are antiquated looking — giving off Windows Millennium vibes with their file manager look and feel. Despite the dated feel, at least I found them functional for all the basics such as controlling the camera and making adjustments.

And lastly, many of them don’t require a subscription service in order to work. That’s a relief and one less thing you’ll have to worry about paying because the vast majority offer microSD cards to save footage locally.

These are just some of the options we’ve spent time testing, but here are some additional ones worth considering.

