The 12 Best Smart Bulbs for Perfect Lighting at Home

Not long ago smart LED light bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance the decor of your home.

Finding the best smart bulbs can be a dizzying experience, especially when there’s a lot to consider before making a decision. You may be wondering if it’s a good idea to stick with an option that’s compatible with your existing smart home setup, the two biggest platforms are Amazon Alexa and Google Home. On top of this, there are many other factors to take into consideration to find the smart bulb that’s best suited for you.

To help make this decision easier, we’ve tested many of the most popular smart bulbs around. From brands you know, to others that you might not have heard about, we rigorously tested each to determine the best smart bulbs. But just remember, there are plenty to consider, like the best outdoor smart lights, gaming lights and some neat looking wall lights.

SPY Smart Bulbs Reviews: Comparing The Best Smart Bulbs of 2022

We’ve taken some of the most popular brands in the smart bulbs space, like Philips Hue, Sengled, Sylvania, and LIFX, and rated them in each of the categories we mentioned below in our section on how we chose the best smart bulbs. Along with brands that have a proven track record, we also tested smart bulbs from Wyze, Govee, Novostella and other lesser-known brands.

LIFX Color A19

BEST OVERALL

Best For: All-around smart bulb perfect for anywhere around the home.

Why We Chose It: It’s the most robust option that’s compatible with the three biggest smart home platforms, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Apple’s HomeKit.

Philips Hue has the edge when it comes to brand recognition, but the LIFX Color A19 takes our top spot because it takes quality more seriously than the rest. Our initial impression of the bulb is that it feels dense and has a sturdy construction.

More importantly, we love that it supports Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple’s HomeKit. No matter what smart home platform you’re using at home, it’s ready out of the box to work with it. Plus, it offers the convenience of connecting directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network.

When it comes to light, the LIFX Color A19 lights up the room as one of the brightest bulbs in our list. It also helps that it has incredible saturation levels with its color options.

Philips Hue White & Color A19

RUNNER-UP

Best For: Multi-socket floor lamps and other fixtures to help establish mood lighting.

Why We Chose It: Philips Hue has proven to have an excellent track record and its A19 smart bulb has been extremely reliable.

When it comes to smart lights, no one has a higher reputation in the space than Philips Hue. We’ve been using the Philips Hue White & Color A19 for nearly four years now, and even though it’s been available for quite some time now, we still find it to be one of the most reliable smart bulbs around.

Even though some people may not be a fan of having to use a bridge in order to control the Philips Hue White & Color A19, we found that it helped to lessen the burden on our home’s Wi-Fi network. This is evident when we use the app to turn it on/off because there’s barely any delay. To top it off, the Philips Hue White & Color A19 offers superb color saturations to help set the mood wherever it’s placed.

Sylvania Smart+ A19

MOST RELIABLE

Best For: Ceiling lights where you need ample lighting coverage.

Why We Chose It: Sylvania has a proven track record of producing reliable lights.

The bathroom may not be the first place you think of installing a smart bulb like the Sylvania Smart+ A19 because the moisture from steamy showers and baths can challenge whether the bulbs will continue to work overtime. However, after nearly two years of using them, we’re happy to report that they still work perfectly fine despite being exposed to constant moisture.

This color changing smart LED light bulb was simple to set up because it connected directly to our home’s Wi-Fi network. We also found that it was quick at connecting to the network, often in about ten seconds when we manually turned them on through the light switch in the bathroom.

Wyze Bulb Color

BEST AFFORDABLE

Best For: Budget shoppers that want an inexpensive color changing smart bulb.

Why We Chose It: If you’re looking to outfit your entire home with smart LED light bulbs, these will save you money compared to other bulbs.

Wyze has made significant headway in the smart home space for its aggressively priced products and the Wyze Bulb Color is no different. You can buy a single one for under $16, which is substantially less than the cost you’d pay for a Philips Hue or LIFX smart bulb which can cost around $34-$49 per bulb.

Even with all the savings, the Wyze Bulb Color still offers direct Wi-Fi connection, voice command support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and produces vibrant colors. Color changing smart bulbs don’t come cheap, which is why we love the Wyze Bulb Color for its ultra affordable cost.

GE CYNC Bulb

BEST FOR GOOGLE HOME

Best For: Google Home users use Google Assistant powered smart speakers or smart displays in their home.

Why We Chose It: You can add additional automations in the Google Home app to have it work jointly with other smart home devices.

The GE CYNC Bulb is a color changing option perfect for Google Home users. After we set it up through the Cync App for mobile, we found it helpful that we were able to set up an automation in the Google Home app to turn it on automatically whenever our front door is opened.

Beyond setting it up for a variety of automations, we also like how the CYNC app for mobile is one of the most intuitive apps out there. While using the app, we were able to see what the scene looks like without us being there to see it ourselves. When setting up the TrueImage feature, we were required to take a photo of GE CYNC Bulb at its location, so that it gave us a preview of what the scene would look like when changing colors.

Sengled Zigbee Smart Bulb

BEST FOR ZIGBEE

Best For: Users that have an existing Zigbee hub in their home, like the Amazon Echo Show 10.

Why We Chose It: You can quickly set it up through a Zigbee Hub.

Setting up smart home devices can be tedious with having to download apps and make new accounts. That’s why we appreciate the simple setup of the Sengled Zigbee Smart Bulb because all we needed to do was set it up through Alexa.

Since it leverages Zigbee wireless protocol standard, smart home devices like the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Echo Studio, and Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), can be used to act as Zigbee hubs to interact with the bulb. If you already own any of these devices, the setup process will be streamlined.

Read more: Amazon Echo Show 10 Vs Amazon Echo Show 15

Philips Hue White A21

BRIGHTEST BULB

Best For: Places where you need a main source of light.

Why We Chose It: This produced the strongest light output at 1,600 lumens.

When you need a strong source of light, you won’t find anything brighter than the Philips Hue White A21. That’s because this luminous smart bulb managed to produce a peak brightness output of 1,600 lumens in our testing. It’s so incredibly bright that a single bulb is more than enough to light up an entire room. It also makes for an ideal reading light as well.

The only drawback to the Philips Hue White A21 is that it only offers incandescent light, so you won’t find any color changing properties with this one.

Govee Smart LED Bulb

BEST FOR AMAZON ALEXA

Best For: Amazon Alexa users that want to access their lights through their Amazon Echo devices.

Why We Chose It: You can get some really neat lighting effects when paired with multiple bulbs.

Govee is a brand that’s been making serious noise in the smart lighting space. The Govee Smart LED Bulb is not only affordable, but it offers outstanding color saturation that doesn’t weaken when the brightness is cranked up.

Since it supports Amazon Alexa, we love using our Echo Show devices to change its color with nothing more than voice commands. Although, you shouldn’t neglect trying out the Govee Home app either because you’ll be treated to a dizzying amount of color lighting effects that can be synced with its other smart lights.

Read more: Govee Glide Hexa Light Panels Review

Nanoleaf Essentials A19

BEST FOR APPLE HOMEKIT

Best For: Apple users who want access with the help of Siri.

Why We Chose It: Because it’s one of the very few that supports Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform.

Shopping around, you’ll notice that most smart bulbs support voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. What you won’t find are many options that support Siri with Apple’s HomeKit platform. But fear not, the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 was specially made to work with HomeKit.

Therefore, if you own a smart speaker such as the HomePod Mini, you can tell Siri to perform actions like setting its brightness down to 25%. Besides that, the Nanoleaf Essentials A19 offers everything you’d want in a smart bulb.

LIFX Candle Color E12

BEST NIGHTLIGHT

Best For: Bathrooms and hallways where you need some light to help you find your way.

Why We Chose It: It’s not often you’ll find a nightlight that looks like a convincing candle.

While most of the smart bulbs on our list can change colors, there’s only one that can simultaneously display multiple colors. That’s the LIFX Candle Color E12, which makes for the perfect night light because it can emulate the colors of an actual candlelight. Through the app, you can also customize the light to whatever colors you choose.

The one drawback to this decorative smart light is that it will require an E12 socket adapter if you wish to use it in a traditional socket.

Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb

BEST HOME SECURITY INTEGRATION

Best For: Homeowners that use Ring video doorbells and security cameras to watch over their homes.

Why We Chose It: You can link it to other Ring products for more automation.

Ring is known for its line of security products, but the company expanded its smart home lineup with smart lights like the Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb. We didn’t have one to test out, but you should still consider it because of the extra automation you’ll be able to set up.

For example, you can have the light turn on the moment motion is detected by your Ring video doorbell or outdoor cameras all through the Ring app. That way, it can be used as an extra layer of protection to deter would-be intruders.

Read More: Ring Alarm Pro Review

Novostella Smart LED Light Bulb

ALSO CONSIDER

Best For: Hosting parties where you need strong and colorful lighting.

Why We Chose It: For the price, it’s hard to find something that can match its brightness.

The Novostella Smart LED Light Bulb doesn’t cost as much as others, which is one of its best selling points. Don’t let the low cost fool you because we were astounded by its brightness in our testing. Using a lux meter, it was pushing out over 1,300 lux from a distance of one feet — only surpassed by the Philips Hue White A21.

Thanks to its potent brightness, it’s better equipped at shining its surroundings with enough saturation when selecting a color. More often than not, the color saturation tends to weaken when brightness is increased, but it doesn’t with the Novostella Smart LED Light Bulb.

How We Chose The Best Smart Bulbs: About Our Testing Process

We looked at over 20 different smart bulbs, ranging from your standard white bulb, to color changing models. Additionally, we made sure to look at bulbs from an assortment of brands, using each for a period of one week — with some we enjoy using so much that we’ve made them permanent fixtures in our homes.

In order for us to determine the best smart bulbs, we took each one and rated them in the following categories below.

Supported Smart Home Ecosystem: The best thing about smart bulbs is that they can be controlled by the smart home. The three biggest smart home platforms are Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. While the vast majority support two of the three, the best smart bulbs support all three.

The best thing about smart bulbs is that they can be controlled by the smart home. The three biggest smart home platforms are Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. While the vast majority support two of the three, the best smart bulbs support all three. Color Changing: All smart LED light bulbs produce white light. Through apps, they can be adjusted to be warmer or cooler in tone, but it’s even better when they can change colors too. Interestingly enough, there are a rare few that can display multiple colors simultaneously.

All smart LED light bulbs produce white light. Through apps, they can be adjusted to be warmer or cooler in tone, but it’s even better when they can change colors too. Interestingly enough, there are a rare few that can display multiple colors simultaneously. Connectivity: This is one of the most important areas to look at when you’re buying smart bulbs because there are many ways to connect them. There has always been debate about what’s the best, whether it’s Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or using a bridge. However, it helps if all three options are available.

This is one of the most important areas to look at when you’re buying smart bulbs because there are many ways to connect them. There has always been debate about what’s the best, whether it’s Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or using a bridge. However, it helps if all three options are available. Brightness: We used a lux light meter held 1 feet away from each smart light bulb to measure its luminance, which is measured in lux. It allowed us to determine the peak brightness output of the light, so brighter is better. In order to get the most accurate reading, we tried to set each smart bulb to a daylight color for consistency.

We used a lux light meter held 1 feet away from each smart light bulb to measure its luminance, which is measured in lux. It allowed us to determine the peak brightness output of the light, so brighter is better. In order to get the most accurate reading, we tried to set each smart bulb to a daylight color for consistency. Price: Luckily we don’t have to pay a fortune for smart bulbs anymore. While there are still pricey options, adoption has been increased thanks to their increasing affordability.

About The Author: John Velasco

John Velasco is the Tech Editor at has tested hundreds of smart home products during his decade-long career reviewing gadgets. Since joining SPY.com, he’s reviewed the best home security cameras, flagship smartphones and Amazon’s first smart TV. Previously, John worked as the smart home editor at Digital Trends. He’s also worked for Android Authority covering Android-related news as the editor-at-large, and at PhoneArena as the senior editor. John has been covering mobile and smart home tech for over a decade, and he is also passionate about virtual reality, drones and electric bikes.

