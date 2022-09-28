Blink’s Best Selling Home Security Camera Gains Pan and Tilt Feature For 360-Degree Coverage

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Today was Amazon’s fall event (dubbed the Devices & Services event), and a lot of new products were shown off. Two of the most exciting were the Blink Wired Floodlight Cam and the Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount. The Blink Wired Floodlight Cam is, like its name suggests, a wired camera; no more worrying about batteries. It lights up the night with 2600 lumens, 1080p resolution, and even more features.

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount transforms the Blink Mini from a stationary camera into one that can pan and tilt. In other words, it can track movement across a room. You can get 360-degree coverage with a single camera. These two new additions cement Blink’s status of having some of the best home security cameras around.

Both devices will be available later this year.

What We Love About the Blink Wired Floodlight Camera

A lot of people dislike wired cameras, if only because it limits their versatility. On the other hand, a wired connection means you never have to worry about a dead battery. Blink had already made some headway in this area with the introduction of the Blink Solar Panel Mount, but even that leans on sun exposure to work properly.

With no need to worry about a battery, more focus can be put on what really makes the difference in a camera: powerful security features. The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera offers motion detection zone customization, while new person detection means you’ll only receive a notification when the camera detects a person. Pair that with a 2600 lumen output and 1080p resolution, and you have a powerful security camera that’s ideal for monitoring the outside of your home.

What We Love About the Blink Mini Pan Tilt Mount

Taking an existing device and making it more useful is always a preferred option over introducing a new product, and that’s exactly what Blink has done with the Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount. Many customers already have one or more Blink Mini devices in their home, and this mount allows the camera to cover more than just the direction its pointing in. Manual control means users can look 360 degrees around the camera, providing dramatically more versatility.

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount connects via micro-USB, but you can also attach the Blink Mini to a wall mount or tripod. Placing a camera up and out of sight means a potential intruder is less likely to notice it (and more likely to let you catch their face on camera.)

Pricing And Availability

Though no specific release date is given for either of these products, the Blink Mini Pan Tilt is available for preorder today for $30 on its own, or $60 as a bundle with the Blink Mini included. The Blink Wired Floodlight Cam will retail for $100.

