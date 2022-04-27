Amazon’s Practically Giving Away Blink Mini Security Cameras – Now Just $17 Each!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you live in a studio apartment (and there’s nothing wrong with that), then you need more than one home security camera in your abode. The problem is that buying multiple indoor home security cameras can be cost-prohibitive. SPY’s top-rated indoor camera, the Google Nest Cam, is priced at $100. Yet covering multiple angles and areas of your home can give you a better view of any would-be intruders. Luckily for you, we have a solution – if you act quickly.

For a short time, Amazon has dropped prices on 2-pack Blink Mini cameras by 46% — total savings of $30. Prime members can now stock up on as many Blink Mini cams as they want for the discounted price of just $17.49 each. That’s the same price as a single Blink Mini on a normal day. We recently rated the Blink Mini very highly in our guide to the best indoor cameras, and it offers even more value at this low price point.

What We Love About the Blink Mini

The Blink Mini is a great entry point for anyone interested in smart home security. It’s high resolution lens means you can see anything happening inside your home, day or night, while the motion detection will ping you if there’s anything worth checking out. You can talk to someone on the other side of the camera, too — two-way audio means you can carry on full conversations with your children, your pets, and delivery drivers.

There’s no need to worry if you aren’t the most tech-savvy person. The Blink Mini is plug-and-play; just give it power, connect it to Wi-Fi, and set it up in the Blink app. It’s an easy, step-by-step process.

Any footage can be stored locally through a USB flash drive and the Sync Module 2, or you can take the easy route and sign up for the Blink Subscription Plan. All new purchases get 30 days free, after which it’s $3 per device per month, or $10 per month for an unlimited number of devices.

If you want to streamline things even further, you can connect the Blink Mini to your Amazon Alexa devices for easy voice control. Arm, disarm, and even view your devices (if you have a smart display) with just a few words.

It’s easy to expand the Blink system. There are options for outdoor cameras, too — even some with solar panel attachments and floodlights. Blink is already an affordable company, and this deal makes it absurdly cheap.

