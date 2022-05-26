Amazon Is Giving Away a Free Blink Mini Security Camera When You Buy the Blink Outdoor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Who doesn’t love getting something for free? For a limited time, Amazon’s giving away a free Blink Mini indoor security camera when you buy the Blink Outdoor. This makes for one of the best home security camera combos around if you’re looking to cover the gaps you might have inside or outside of your home. With this deal, you don’t need to wait for Amazon Prime Day for better peace of mind and savings.

Why the Blink Mini and Blink Outdoor Combo Is a Great Deal

Originally $134.98, but now $99.99

Instant savings of $34.99

Blink Mini is $34.99 by itself

Coverage for indoors and outdoors

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Blink Mini and Blink Outdoor

Starting off inside of the home, the Blink Mini is a simple, easy-to-use indoor security camera that can be placed on tables and other leveled surfaces — or even wall-mounted for better vantage points. With its 1080p video resolution, it’s more than enough to make out people, while night vision ensures you’ll still be able to see through the darkness. There’s even an additional layer of security with two-factor authentication, so in the event that your account details have been compromised, you can sleep well knowing that hackers won’t be able to tap into the security camera. It’s just one of the many ways to prevent security camera hacks.

For the outside, the Blink Outdoor is a wireless outdoor security camera known for its impressive battery life. Even though it’s powered by two AA lithium batteries, which need to be replaced at some point, it provides enough juice to get it to work for about two years with normal usage. It’s also designed to withstand the elements, so it can continue to work during extreme temperature changes and inclement weather. Its 110-degree field of view should provide decent coverage, but you’ll want to strategically position it in a way that’ll get you the best coverage.

Obviously, this combo provides sufficient protection for your home because you’ll be able to tap into either camera at any time — or whenever there’s motion detected. Furthermore, it helps that there’s two-way communication courtesy of their built-in microphones and speakers. If you’re concerned about privacy, you can also pick up the Blink Sync Module 2 which will provide local storage for both cameras. That way, all the recorded clips stay with you and never get uploaded to the cloud.

Courtesy of Amazon.

