This Blink Outdoor Camera Will Never Lose Its Battery, and It’s $50 Off

The best home security cameras are most effective when you can set them up and not worry about their battery life. Thanks to the Blink Outdoor camera’s Solar Panel Charging Mount accessory, that’s possible. You just set up the mount, attach the camera to it, and let it keep an eye over your property. The sun will provide all the power the camera needs to protect your home 24/7 (and if this heat wave is any indication, it’ll probably store up some extra). Best of all, Amazon has an incredible deal right now where you can get it with a 38% off discount. Plus, there are other Blink camera bundles to choose from.

Why the Blink Outdoor and Solar Panel Mount Is a Great Deal

Originally $139.98, but now $89.98

Instant savings of $50.00

38% off its normal price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

About the Blink Outdoor Camera + Solar Panel Mount

The Blink Outdoor Camera is already a powerful camera with a 110-degree field of view, 30 FPS recording rate, and 1080p resolution. It utilizes infrared HD night vision to see after dark, too. It can get up to two years of battery life off just two AA batteries, but sometimes you need a bit more power.

That’s where the Solar Panel Charging Mount comes in. This not only provides a place to attach the Blink Outdoor Cam, but also provides it with all the power you could ask for, straight from the sun’s rays. Setup is simple, and it allows you to place the camera in places out of easy reach. It will keep a 24/7 watch over your home.

Footage can be stored locally through the Sync Module 2 with a USB drive, or it can be stored on the cloud through the Blink Subscription Plan. Each camera purchase comes with a 30-day trial so you can try it out before you commit. This setup essentially makes it qualify as a security camera that doesn’t require a subscription.

Motion alerts, custom motion zones, and several other features let you customize your home’s protection. For a short time, the Blink Outdoor Camera and Solar Panel are just $80, down from the usual price of $130.

These aren’t the only cameras on sale, though. There are a lot of other Blink security camera bundles that are available, and the more you buy at once, the more you save. Buy five Blink Outdoor cameras for $250 and receive them each for $50. You can also purchase five Outdoor Cameras with one Blink Mini for keeping watch indoors for $250 for even more value.

You can also pick up three Outdoor Cameras, a Blink Video Doorbell, and the Sync Module for just $210.

Shop Blink Camera Bundles

